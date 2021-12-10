Country Legend Tim McGraw Announces Dates For ‘McGraw Tour 2022’

Country music legend and Three-time Grammy® winner Tim McGraw has announced his McGraw Tour 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the limited 17-city amphitheater tour kicks off on April 29th at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR making stops across the U.S. in Charlotte, Atlanta, Bristow and more before wrapping up in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center on June 4th. Tickets go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, December 17 at 10am local time on ticketmaster.com. For more information, please go to TimMcGraw.com. McGraw can be seen this winter playing James Dutton in the Paramount Plus television series 1883, alongside Faith Hill and Sam Elliott. Written by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is a prequel to the hit show Yellowstone.

Joining McGraw on the road is multi-platinum recording artist Russell Dickerson, who will bring his high-energy show to the stage as the direct support for the McGraw Tour 2022.

Known for bringing attention to up-and-coming artists, McGraw continues to shine a spotlight on several artists that are lighting up social media with their music, including Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis, who will also join McGraw as opening acts on his forthcoming tour. Earlier this year, Kay’s cover of “Don’t Take The Girl” went viral after McGraw took to socials to applaud her take on the song. McGraw also showed his support for rising country singer Brandon Davis, teaming up with him for a virtual duet of McGraw’s “Something Like That.”

Citi is the official card of the McGraw Tour 2022. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning December 14 at 10am local time until December 16 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In other touring news, McGraw has been announced as a performer at next year’s Boots in the Park music festival in Norca, CA on March 12, 2022. McGraw can be seen across the music festival circuit in 2022, with performances at Winstock Country Music Festival, NEBRASKAland DAYS, Country Jam, and Big Valley Jamboree, among others. For more information on McGraw’s upcoming tour dates, please visit TimMcGraw.com.

TIM MCGRAW 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri Apr 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Apr 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thur May 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Fri May 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Sat May 07 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

Thur May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri May 13 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Sat May 14 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Thurs May 19 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri May 20 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

Sat May 21 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Thur May 26 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Fri May 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat May 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Thur Jun 02 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Fri Jun 03 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Jun 04 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tim McGraw 2022 Festival Appearances

Sat Feb 19 – San Antonio, TX – San Antonio Rodeo

Sun March 6 – Arlington, TX – The American Rodeo

Sat March 12 – Norca, CA – Boots in the Park

Thur April 7 – Augusta, GA – XPR Augusta

Sat June 18 – Winsted, MN – Winstock Country Music Festival

Fri June 24 – North Platte, NE – NEBRASKAland DAYS

Sat June 25 – Grand Junction, CO – Country Jam

Sun July 31 – Camrose, Canada – Big Valley Jamboree

ABOUT TIM­ MCGRAW

Tim McGraw’s unparalleled career includes sales of over 80 million records worldwide, 44 number one radio singles, 19 number one albums and countless industry awards and accolades. His unique chart achievements include having three singles in the Top 20 of the radio charts at the same time on multiple occasions, as well as having two singles spend over 10 weeks at number one. His current album, “Here on Earth,” is his 19th worldwide #1 album, and includes the #1 single, “I Called Mama.” He has routinely been cited as one of the biggest touring artists in the history of country music. As part of the host committee, McGraw welcomed the largest outdoor crowd ever to his Nashville performance at the 2019 NFL Draft. He also appeared in the NFL Tailgate Party for Super Bowl LII and the College Football Playoffs 2020. McGraw’s hits include such classics as “Humble & Kind” and “Live Like You Were Dying.” His current single is “7500 OBO.”

(TW/IG: @TheTimMcGraw, FB: TimMcGraw, TikTok: timmcgraw, timmcgraw.com)

ABOUT RUSSELL DICKERSON

Multi-platinum Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Russell Dickerson has established himself a prolific songwriter and powerhouse showman through memorable high-energy performances and eloquent songcraft spiked with spirit. His gold-certified full-length debut album, Yours, bowed at #5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and #1 on the Emerging Artists Chart. Ultimately, it yielded three consecutive #1 smashes, including the triple-platinum “Yours” (christened “one of the hottest wedding songs of the year” by The Knot), platinum “Blue Tacoma,” and platinum “Every Little Thing.” In 2020, he released his second full-length album, Southern Symphony [Triple Tigers Records], a long-awaited masterful compilation, layered with hummable country anthems and pop flare. Led by the platinum-certified #1 single “Love You Like I Used To,” which spent a record-breaking 21 weeks on Billboard Country Airplay’s Top 10.

