Pop Songstress IZZA Radiates Confidence In New Single “Too Hot”

LA-based pop artist Izza is proud to debut her new single “Too Hot“, out everywhere today. Catchy with unapologetic lyrics, “Too Hot” is just the confidence-boosting track that many of us need.

“‘Too Hot”’ is a song I wrote to get out of a constant cycle of feeling down by people’s comments and opinions. I wanted to write a song that would liberate me from negativity and make me feel confident and empowered in myself.”

Izza is due to release new music next month.

About Izza:

Izza is a pop singer, songwriter, and producer from Los Angeles. Inspired by her upbringing in California, her gritty pop sound and unapologetic lyrics explore the duality between fantasy and reality, attempting to find purpose in a materialistic world. At age 13, writing songs became a form of therapy for Izza. She never had the resources to talk to anyone about her struggles as a young female. Writing music gave her the freedom to say whatever she wanted to say without consequence or restriction. Izza feels she’s being most authentic when it’s just her and the piano.

Izza’s songs have common threads of empowerment and self-discovery which she believes are crucial in paving the way for women to express themselves through music. She is also passionate about mental health and wants to inspire people to use their stories and experiences to create art and bring awareness just like she has. Izza has performed at an online mental health festival called 320 Festival produced by Kevin Lyman and Talinda Bennington. Some other acts included Chris Martin, Kiiara, Elohim, Social House, Echosmith.

Connect with Izza on social media:

Official Site | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music

