SMITH/KOTZEN To Embark On Debut U.S. Tour In January 2022

Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen will play their first ever live shows in the U.S. together, on a whistle-stop headline tour in January 2022 including a date at The World Famous Whisky A Go-Go in Hollywood, CA. on January 20.

Adrian comments, “It’s always been our intention to take these songs on the road and give them a good kicking about. We’re delighted that we’ve been able to set up this tour around a very hectic 2022 schedule and we both can’t wait to finally get out there and play live.”

Richie adds, “We’re excited that we can take Smith/Kotzen to the next level and bring our music to the stage. We’re still figuring out which musicians we’ll be bringing with us to deliver the songs in the way we’ve always envisaged to give fans a dynamic live experience. We’re really looking forward to this tour and we’re planning to have a lot of fun!”

SMITH/KOTZEN TOUR DATES:

Jan 15 – Ventura Theatre – Ventura, CA

Jan 20 – The Whisky A Go-Go – Los Angeles, CA

Jan 22 – Count’s Vamp’d – Las Vegas, NV

Jan 23 – Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

Jan 26 – Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

Jan 27 – The Siren – Morro Bay, CA

There will be local support for each show in the U.S.

For all on sales and ticketing info go, HERE.

Smith/Kotzen’s eponymous debut album S/K was released globally through BMG in March 2021 to media and fan acclaim, charting No. 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart in the U.S., Top 20 in the U.K. as well as in other major markets such as Germany, Japan and Canada. A follow up EP Better Days featuring four new tracks was released on November 26th in conjunction with International Record Store Day’s Black Friday event. For a flavor of what to expect from a live performance by these two world class musicians, watch the video for “Better Days” below!

