THEORY Announce Winter 2022 Headline Tour Dates

Fresh off a successful Fall 2021 tour, multi-platinum band THEORY (Theory of a Deadman) are returning to the road this winter on the “Say Nothing” tour.

THEORY — Tyler Connolly [lead vocals, guitar], Dave Brenner [guitar, backing vocals], Dean Back [bass], and Joey Dandeneau [drums, backing vocals] — will embark on a headline run, kicking off February 11 in Indianapolis and running through March 13 in Charleston, South Carolina. All dates are below.

Support includes Black Stone Cherry from February 11 to February 14. Shaman’s Harvest will support on all the remaining dates.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, December 15, at 10am local time. The public on-sale is set for Friday, December 17 at 10am local time. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Fans can expect a set packed with instantly recognizable smash hits, long-standing fan favorites, and material from the band’s 2020 full-length, Say Nothing.

Upon release last year, Say Nothing debuted at #2 on the Billboard Alternative Albums chart and #3 on the Rock Albums Chart. Produced by Martin Terefe [Jason Mraz, Yungblud], Say Nothing finds THEORY speaking up through timely lyrical commentary with the band’s finger on the pulse of the current climate and the issues that our society is grappling with today, all threaded together with a message that’s both a cautionary warning and a hopeful wish for our collective future. The title track offers up a stark, emotional confessional about a communication breakdown in a relationship that ultimately leads to its demise and “Strangers” addresses the current tense state of American politics and the divisive nature of our culture, calling out how nasty it has become between those with differing political affiliations and our society’s increasing inability to openly listen and relate to one another.

With undeniable anthems, scorching songcraft, experimental vision, rock ‘n’ roll attitude, and clever pop ambition, Say Nothing is a continuation of their musical and thematic evolution, displaying the band’s powerful storytelling in full force and introducing fresh sounds and sonics. Meanwhile, THEORY’s 2017 album Wake Up Call featured their platinum single “Rx (Medicate),” which addressed the opioid epidemic and racked up more than 250 million streams, becoming their third #1 on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and earning the band an iHeartRadio Music Award nomination for Rock Song of the Year. Over the course of nearly two decades, THEORY’s impressive catalog has earned them several platinum and gold singles, a platinum album, and two Top 10 album debuts on the Billboard Top 200.

THEORY ON TOUR:

WITH BLACK STONE CHERRY:

2/11 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room

2/12 — Cincinnati, OH — Ovation

2/14 — Evansville, IN — Victory Theatre

WITH SHAMAN’S HARVEST:

2/15 — Huntsville, AL — Mars Music Hall

2/17 — Brandon, MS — City Hall Live

2/18 — New Orleans, LA — House of Blues

2/19 — Little Rock, AR — The Hall

2/21 — San Antonio, TX — Tobin Center

2/22 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

2/23 — Dallas, TX — The Factory at Deep Ellum

2/25 — Oklahoma City, OK — Criterion

2/26 — Miami, OK — Buffalo Run Casino

2/28 — Mobile, AL — Soul Kitchen

3/1 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

3/2 — Tampa, FL — Hard Rock Event Center

3/5 — Ft. Myers, FL — The Ranch

3/6 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock

3/8 — Chattanooga, TN — The Signal

3/9 — Charlotte, NC — Fillmore

3/11 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

3/12 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

3/13 — Charleston, SC — Charleston Music Hall

