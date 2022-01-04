Legendary Guitarist Joe Satriani To Embark On Fine Art Tour!

Joe Satriani, the legendary world-renowned guitarist, is planning his first foray as a touring visual artist with showings debuting at two Wentworth Gallery locations in January, 2022 – specifically, Friday January 28, 7-10 pm at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL and Saturday January 29, 5-8 pm at the Boca Raton location. Satriani has prepared one of a kind pieces for the exhibit including original canvases and hand painted guitars.

Satriani will be releasing new music in 2022 and has announced a rescheduled world tour, but first he heads to South Florida for a celebration of his visual art.

“Joe is a master storyteller. Just as his music draws in the listener, his art draws in the viewer. His artwork is emotional, imaginative, and fantastic. Not only do you see the universe through Joe’s eyes, but you also contemplate our place in it.” – Christian O’Mahony, Principal Wentworth Gallery

ARTIST’S STATEMENT

Music and art are my passions. I like making the invisible, visible, and the unimaginable, real. The image on a canvas, or, an electric guitar for that matter, can make you feel something unexpected and revealing, something that is the beginning of a greater personal insight. Challenging the straight line and the concepts of what belongs with what excites me. I want to experience new color combinations to make me see beyond the prevailing reality. There’s a balance between seriousness and humor that can imbue in a painting a kind of resilience and longevity, making it forever contemporary. When I paint and play my guitar, I strive to be in a state of exhilaration and communicate that feeling to my fans. – Joe Satriani

IN GALLERY APPEARANCES BY JOE SATRIANI

(artist will be in attendance at all showings)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28 @ 7-10 PM

Wentworth Gallery at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Address: 5804 Seminole Way #103

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29 @ 5-8 PM

Wentworth Gallery at the Boca Raton Town Center Mall

Address: 6000 Glades Road #1089

Wentworth Gallery Will Be Following Latest Covid-19 Safety Procedures

Masks are required in all Wentworth Galleries

All Artwork on Exhibition is Available for Acquisition

About the Artist

Joe Satriani is the world’s most commercially successful solo guitar performer, with six gold and platinum discs to his credit (including one more gold award for the debut album by his band Chickenfoot), and sales in excess of 10 million copies.

Since September 18, 1970 (the day his idol Jimi Hendrix passed away), Satriani has dedicated himself to the artistry of the instrument. While still a teenager in his hometown of Westbury, New York, he taught guitar to another budding six-string hopeful, Steve Vai. A few years later, Satriani moved to San Francisco and played guitar in a popular new wave band, The Squares, and briefly joined The Greg Kihn Band before the release of “Not Of This Earth”.

Satriani’s reputation was already growing in guitar circles – along with Vai, some of his other students were Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Testament’s Alex Skolnick – but in 1987, he broke through to the masses with his second studio full-length, “Surfing With The Alien”, a massive seller (it hit No. 29 on the Billboard 200) that included the radio hits “Satch Boogie” and the title track. The success of that album caught the attention of Mick Jagger, who asked Satriani to be his lead guitarist on his first-ever solo tour, in 1988.

As a live performer, Satriani has toured the world with each new release. In 1993, he joined Deep Purple as a temporary replacement for Ritchie Blackmore during a Japanese tour. In 1996, Satriani founded the multi-guitarist traveling experience called G3, which has seen him share stages with Vai, Eric Johnson, Yngwie Malmsteen, Robert Fripp, among others. And starting in 2009, Satriani traversed the globe again as a member of Chickenfoot. The all-star band (which also includes singer Sammy Hagar, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith) has issued two albums, their debut and 2011’s follow-up, “Chickenfoot III”.

Satriani’s solo discography includes a host of classics, including 1989’s “Flying In A Blue Dream”, “The Extremist” from 1992, “Is There Love In Space?” (2004) and 2010’s “Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards”. His 15 Grammy nominations have been for songs such as “Always With Me, Always With You,” “The Crush Of Love,” and “Summer Song,” as well as full albums like “Surfing With The Alien”, “The Extremist” and “Super Colossal”.

Satriani has appeared in motion pictures such as Christopher Guest’s 2006 release, “For Your Consideration”, and the 2011 Brad Pitt starrer, “Moneyball”. Through the years, he has designed and endorsed guitars, amplifiers and effects pedals for Ibanez, Marshall and Vox. His JS Series of guitars through Ibanez has been one of the company’s most popular and consistent sellers.

As an artist, Satriani released his first collection, “Radiant Collection,” in the summer of 2019 with “Radiant Echoes Collection” following closely in 2020, both receiving both critical and fan praise. The first two collections were created in part from Joe’s performance on the fretboard. He utilized a glove developed by SceneFOUR that uses light to chronicle his movement on the fretboard and translate it into abstract artwork before taking the canvases back to his home studio and adding paint. These original canvases caught the eye of Wentworth Galleries and Satriani began to develop one-of-a-kind works for the upcoming showing in Florida. In addition to the many ‘space’ themed pieces he will be presenting, Satriani will also be showcasing his highly sought-after hand painted guitars that he has been modifying for years. This is Satraini’s first foray into the world of a touring artist.

About Wentworth Gallery

As the leading fine art retailer in the United States with 10 locations, Wentworth Gallery features a wide selection of original artwork, limited editions and sculptures from the world’s most acclaimed artists. In addition to representing highly collected and heralded artists Peter Max, Mr. Brainwash, Charles Fazzino, Michael Godard, and Romero Britto, Wentworth Gallery exclusively represents artists Paul Stanley from KISS, Rick Allen from Def Leppard, Mickey Hart from The Grateful Dead, Michael Cartellone from Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Brian Wheat from Tesla in their visual artwork. Their website, wentworthgallery.com provides information on featured artists, upcoming exhibits, online orders and directions to the nearest Wentworth Gallery; or call 800-732-6140.

