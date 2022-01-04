‘The Hurt Locker’ To Receive Exclusive 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Release Via Best Buy In February

Winner of six Academy Awards® (including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay), The Hurt Locker arrives February 22 on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook® from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. Directed by Academy Award® winner Kathryn Bigelow (2012, Best Picture, Zero Dark Thirty), the critically acclaimed film features Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner (2010, Best Supporting Actor, The Town), Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, TV’s “Altered Carbon”), Brian Geraghty (The Guardian, Flight, TV’s “Chicago P.D.”), Primetime Emmy® Award winner Guy Pearce (2011, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie, TV’s “Mildred Pierce”), Academy Award®nominee Ralph Fiennes (1996, Best Actor, The English Patient), and Golden Globe® nominee Evangeline Lily (2007, Best Television Actress – Drama Series, TV’s “Lost”).
Featuring all-new artwork by Olivia Barrett, The Hurt Locker will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook® at Best Buy for the suggested retail price of $27.99.
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
War is a drug. Nobody knows that better than Staff Sergeant James, head of an elite squad of soldiers tasked with disarming bombs in the heat of combat. To do this nerve-shredding job, it’s not enough to be the best: you have to thrive in a zone where the margin of error is zero, think as diabolically as a bomb-maker, and somehow survive with your body and soul intact. Powerfully realistic, action-packed, unrelenting, and intense, The Hurt Locker has been hailed by critics as “an adrenaline-soaked tour de force” (A.O. Scott, The New York Times) and “one of the great war movies” (Richard Corliss, Time).
4K ULTRA HD SPECIAL FEATURES
- Audio Commentary with Director Kathryn Bigelow and Writer Mark Boal
- The Hurt Locker: Behind the Scenes
- Image Gallery
