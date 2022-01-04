‘The Hurt Locker’ To Receive Exclusive 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Release Via Best Buy In February

Winner of six Academy Awards® (including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay), The Hurt Locker arrives February 22 on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook® from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. Directed by Academy Award® winner Kathryn Bigelow (2012, Best Picture, Zero Dark Thirty), the critically acclaimed film features Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner (2010, Best Supporting Actor, The Town), Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, TV’s “Altered Carbon”), Brian Geraghty (The Guardian, Flight, TV’s “Chicago P.D.”), Primetime Emmy® Award winner Guy Pearce (2011, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie, TV’s “Mildred Pierce”), Academy Award®nominee Ralph Fiennes (1996, Best Actor, The English Patient), and Golden Globe® nominee Evangeline Lily (2007, Best Television Actress – Drama Series, TV’s “Lost”).

Featuring all-new artwork by Olivia Barrett, The Hurt Locker will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook® at Best Buy for the suggested retail price of $27.99.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

War is a drug. Nobody knows that better than Staff Sergeant James, head of an elite squad of soldiers tasked with disarming bombs in the heat of combat. To do this nerve-shredding job, it’s not enough to be the best: you have to thrive in a zone where the margin of error is zero, think as diabolically as a bomb-maker, and somehow survive with your body and soul intact. Powerfully realistic, action-packed, unrelenting, and intense, The Hurt Locker has been hailed by critics as “an adrenaline-soaked tour de force” (A.O. Scott, The New York Times) and “one of the great war movies” (Richard Corliss, Time).

4K ULTRA HD SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Director Kathryn Bigelow and Writer Mark Boal

The Hurt Locker: Behind the Scenes

Image Gallery



