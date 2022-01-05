Shaquille O’Neal Takes on Big Game Weekend in Los Angeles with ‘Shaq’s Fun House’ Presented by FTX

The biggest weekend in sports just got Shaq sized – Shaquille O’Neal is set to bring Big Game Weekend’s most in-demand and buzzed-about event to Los Angeles: Shaq’s Fun House Presented by FTX. Taking place on Friday, February 11th, 2022 at The Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, tickets for the event will go on-sale to the public this Friday, January 7th at 10AM PST. Starting at $249.99, all tickets include a 6-hour open bar and complimentary dining experience. All tickets, Wynn Nightlife VIP Tables, ??and ??TickPick VIP Lounge access can be purchased online at WWW.SHAQSFUNHOUSE.COM. This year’s presenting partner, FTX, is poised to bring Crypto to Big Game Weekend through exclusive Shaq’s Fun House NFTs for all attendees, The FTX Ferris Wheel, Crypto Carnival prizing, and a custom FTX flyaway to meet Shaq!

A true man of the people, this is the 4th year running that Shaquille will host the ultimate Friday night event leading into football’s biggest game of the year. Shaq’s Fun House is Shaq’s personal live event platform that pairs an over-the-top VIP music festival with a larger-than-life carnival experience. Unlike other VIP experiences during Big Game Weekend, Shaq has created a one-of-a-kind event that is open to the public, allowing fans to partake in the fun. Shaq’s Fun House has attracted the biggest names in sports & entertainment solidifying itself as the ‘must attend event of Big Game Weekend with past attendees including Patrick Mahomes, Adam Levine, Rob Gronkowski, Jamie Foxx, Dak Prescott, Reggie Bush, and dozens of other stars. Shaq’s Fun House has received media attention and critical acclaim from the likes of: Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, ESPN, CNN, CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business, TMZ, People, Billboard, Hollywood Reporter, Entrepreneur, and other top tier media outlets.

“It’s always great to come home to my favorite city, Los Angeles, and I couldn’t be more excited to kick-off the biggest weekend in sports with our most over-the-top edition of Shaq’s Fun House to date. With the help of my friends at FTX, get ready to see performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd, and Diplo, experience a full carnival, and enjoy a true taste of LA with food provided by some of the city’s best restaurants. Los Angeles, you have my word that Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX will go down as our 4th championship we have won together! – Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq is excited to bring together the best musical line-up of Big Game Weekend featuring headliners Lil Wayne, Zedd, and Special Guest Diplo with a special Halftime Show Featuring DJ Diesel presented by Pepsi Stronger Together. Lil Wayne, an Award-winning and game changing icon, has sold over 120 million records worldwide, making him one of the world’s best-selling artists. He has won five GRAMMY® Awards, 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and eight NAACP Image Awards. Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, DJ, and producer Zedd is known for chart topping collaborations and headlining major music festivals around the world. Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits including Foxes on “Clarity,” Selena Gomez on “I Want You To Know,” Alessia Cara on “Stay,” and Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit “The Middle.” Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today, the ten-time Grammy nominated artist is a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD, and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson. His Platinum-certified “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

Shaq is personally curating a culinary experience like no other featuring some of the most iconic restaurants in Los Angeles. Included in every ticket, guests of Shaq’s Fun House will be treated to: Roscoe’s House Of Chicken And Waffles, Pink’s Hot Dogs, Diddy Riese, Meat District Butcher Crafted Premium Burgers, Daring Foods Plant-Based Chicken, and Papa Johns Pizza. VIP Guests of Shaq’s Fun House will get to enjoy sushi from the legendary KazuNori: The Original Hand Roll Bar! Plus, all of Shaq’s guests will also enjoy a 6-hour open bar featuring premium spirits, beer, wine, soft drinks, and alkaline water! Finally, Shaq’s Fun House will also be filled with everyone’s favorite carnival fun foods such as cotton candy, popcorn, funnel cakes, and more.

Shaq’s Fun House & Medium Rare are excited to be partnering with Wynn Nightlife for an exclusive hospitality experience. Wynn Nightlife is bringing its renowned Las Vegas VIP experience to Los Angeles with a dedicated VIP Mezzanine at Shaq’s Fun House. Hosted by its famed brands XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club, the VIP tables will include bottle service, dedicated server, and the best views to the main stage. This year, FTX is offering 5% off VIP tables for those looking to pay via cryptocurrency thanks to FTX Pay. In addition, fans can purchase access to the TickPick VIP Lounge within the Wynn Nightlife Mezzanine. The TickPick VIP Lounge will offer shared table tickets with bottle service, an expedited entrance, TickPick swag and more.

This year’s event will be hosted at the legendary Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, featuring Shaq’s Carnival Midway highlighted by the FTX Ferris Wheel, carnival rides, games, circus performers, dining experiences, incredible brand activations, and more. The concert will feature larger-than-life main-stage production and pyrotechnics for headliners Lil Wayne, Zedd, Diplo, DJ Diesel, and more.

FTX, the leading cryptocurrency and assets platform, is proud to present Shaq’s Fun House 2022 and bring Crypto to Big Game Weekend like never before. As a company focused on creativity, technological innovation, and excitement, FTX will enhance the Fun House experience with free NFTs for all attendees, The FTX Ferris Wheel, Crypto Carnival prizing, and more surprises to be announced soon!

Outside of the fun inside Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX, the cryptocurrency platform will also be launching a one of a kind Big Game Weekend flyaway. Starting today, people everywhere have the opportunity to sign up to win a flyaway to attend Shaq’s Fun House, meet Shaq himself, and secure $10,000 in Bitcoin. For a chance to win, sign up now by visiting ShaqsFunHouse.com/FTX.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, commented on today’s news, “Every year, Shaq’s Fun House brings an unforgettable fan experience to ‘big game weekend’ and we are excited to be the presenting partner of this year’s festivities. I have always been a fan of Shaq and the energy he brings to his work and to entertaining is unmatched, making it an easy decision to work with him on this year’s Fun House. We are looking forward to working with him and elevating both the Fun House and FTX brand through this joint effort.”

Shaq’s Fun House is committed to providing a safe environment for all attendees and working staff. As such all attendees and staff are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry, or they will be denied entry. Additionally face coverings will be required when not actively eating and drinking. To give attendees further peace of mind, Shaq’s Fun House will be offering a full money back guarantee if the event is cancelled due to Covid-19. “Full vaccination” means 14 days or more following the final dose of a US FDA approved or WHO recognized vaccine against COVID-19 (e.g., Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca/SK Bioscience, Serum Institute of India/COVISHIELD and Vaxzevria, Sinopharm, and Sinovac). When entering Shaq’s Fun House you must present: a physical copy of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, a digital copy of such card, or such other proof as is permitted locally. Please note that Shaq’s Fun House policies will be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and are subject to change.

Shaq’s Fun House tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, January 7 at 10am PST/1pm EST. Tickets start at $249.99 for a limited time and will increase in price as the event draws closer. Each ticket-tier is all-inclusive and includes food, open bar, attractions, and performances. VIP Tickets start at $999.99 and grant access to Shaq’s VIP Lounge with seating, KazuNori sushi, a fast-track entrance lane, dedicated VIP premium open bars, and more. When purchasing a ticket to this year’s event, Shaq’s Fun House will donate $1 per ticket to a charity of Pepsi Stronger Together’s choice. Shaq’s Fun House event hours are 8:00PM – 2:00AM. For additional details about Shaq’s Fun House tickets & Wynn Nightlife VIP Tables, visit www.ShaqSFUNHOUSE.COM.

Pepsi Stronger Together, Pepsi’s series of grassroots initiatives bringing tailored programming to communities around the country will not only match Shaq’s Fun House’s $1 donation per ticket, but implement a series of Pepsi activations during the event. All new for 2022, Pepsi Stronger Together will present the Shaq’s Fun House Halftime Show featuring DJ Diesel himself and invite Pepsi fans of all kinds to venture into the Pepsi Stronger Together Speakeasy where a renowned mixologist will have you saying that’s what I like. “Shaq has been an incredible and supportive partner of Pepsi Stronger Together and we’re thrilled to be teaming up with him again to give back to our communities while celebrating one of the biggest weekends in sports and entertainment,” said Derek Lewis, President, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA).

Thanks to ZipRecruiter, people everywhere have the opportunity to apply for a slam-dunk sweepstakes – win a chance to be Shaq’s personal operations manager during Shaq’s Fun House. From managing Shaq’s schedule and making sure he has everything he needs before his DJ performance, to overseeing his personal photo/video team, this applicant will add an array of skills to their resume! Checkout ShaqsFunHouse.com/ZipRecruiter and apply today.

For those looking for a boost of Essential Energy during Shaq’s Fun House, look no further than CELSIUS, a premium, better for you energy drink with a unique blend of essential ingredients and key vitamins. CELSIUS will enable fans to fuel up, test their strength, and experience some Essential Vibes through various carnival games. With carnival classics such as High Striker and High Rope adjacent to a custom CELSIUS slushie bar, the CELSIUS Celebration area can’t be missed.

Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, will feature custom bars for 21+ attendees across Shaq’s Fun House full of Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer as well as present an epic onstage “Cheers” moment for all Shaq’s Fun House Fans. So, whether you’re a fan of beer or seltzer, Bud Light has you covered to cheers to the best of times!

Beam Suntory and its world class brands are proud to be the exclusive spirits partner of Shaq’s Fun House. Featuring brands from Makers 46 to Tres Generaciones tequila, Beam Suntory will quench fans’ thirsts all night long through custom branded activations, cocktails, and more.

Papa Johns has teamed up once again with Shaquille O’Neal, a ?Papa Johns ?board member and restaurant owner to bring Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.® to this year’s Fun House All hungry fans should stop by this year’s Papa Johns activation to sample an all-new NY Style Pizza, take photos, and dip their crust in the legendary garlic sauce fondue fountain.

Daring Foods is the leading plant-based chicken brand, founded with the mission of removing chicken from the global food system. Backed by global celebrities like Drake and Naomi Osaka, the award-winning brand is widely available at national supermarkets like Whole Foods, Walmart and Kroger, independent retailers and online markets. For vegetarians, vegans and carnivores alike, Daring is a true 1:1 substitute for chicken that doesn’t compromise on taste or texture. The Shaq-approved Daring Plant Chicken Tenders will be served at Shaq’s Fun House Carnival Midway to all guests.

The Alkaline Water Company is pleased to be the exclusive bottled water sponsor of Shaq’s Fun House. At this year’s Fun House, Alkaline88 will not only bring their deliciously smooth water to hydrate Fun House fans everywhere, but also feature a fan favorite carnival game: The Ultimate Water Race. Point the water at the target and race your friends in this classic carnival game – you never know what you might win!

Meat District presents the Shaqtacular, Instagrammable Half Pound “Shaq” Burger along with the TikTok-able “The Smash” Burger. Starring 100% Angus Beef Brisket, Chuck and Short Rib, these burgers are loaded up with flavor. Come one, come all and come hungry. Meat District IS the better way to burger & they’re gonna go fast!

??Going to the Big Game? Buy your no-fee game tickets on TickPick to get HUGE Savings and you’ll receive a FREE General Admission ticket to Shaq’s Fun House! TickPick is the Official Secondary Ticket Marketplace of this year’s Fun House. And don’t forget to enter their sweepstakes for a chance to win a pair of VIP Lounge tickets. Learn moreHERE.

WynnBET is giving away a VIP trip to Shaq’s Fun House through its ‘Big Game Promotion’ for a winner and three friends. The grand prize includes a meet and greet with Shaq, an appearance on stage with DJ Diesel, a VIP table hosted by Wynn Nightlife and a $5,000 free bet at Wynn Las Vegas Sportsbook. Enter WynnBET’s ‘Big Game Promotion’ today through a minimum $20 bet on its Build Your Own BetTM same game parlay feature for a chance to win the ultimate VIP Big Game Weekend experience. Learn more HERE.

Shaq’s Fun House is produced by Medium Rare, in partnership with ABG Entertainment. Medium Rare’s track record at Big Game Weekend is second to none with some of the most viral sold out events in history including Shaq’s Fun House, Gronk Beach, and The Shaq Bowl. Now pulling in huge audiences for primetime broadcasts, Medium Rare recently produced Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot, The Sports Illustrated Awards, Shaq vs GRONK, and Black Entrepreneurs Day.

