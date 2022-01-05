The Weeknd Sets “103.5 Dawn FM” Live Stream Experience For January 6th

The Weeknd has officially announced his next album, Dawn FM, set to arrive on Friday, January 7th. Alongside a trailer for the project and the reveal of the album cover earlier today, The Weeknd announced that the “sonic experience” will feature Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey.

As a part of the rollout, The Weeknd will appear in “103.5 Dawn FM”, a live stream experience which will air exclusively on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app beginning at 9 p.m. PST on January 6th. Exclusive merch for the event—including a limited-edition hoodie, t-shirt, and sweatshirt commemorating the live stream—will also be available at amazon.com/theweeknd and in the Amazon Music app. Fans will be able to purchase the merch for 48 hours starting at 5pm PST on January 6th.

Of the live stream event, The Weeknd explains “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.”

Dawn FM will be available everywhere on Friday, January 7th. Check out the trailer for the album below!

