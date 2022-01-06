Scream Factory Announces Extras For Upcoming ‘Alligator’ 4K UHD Collector’s Edition Release!

It lives 50 feet beneath the city. It’s 36 feet long. It weighs 2,000 pounds… and it’s about to break out! Alligator (Collector’s Edition) comes snapping on February 22, 2022 in a 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™ combo pack from Scream Factory. Special features will be announced at a later date.

From director Lewis Teague (Cujo, Cat’s Eye) and screenwriter John Sayles (Piranha, The Howling) comes an unstoppable thriller with bite. After returning from their Florida vacation, the Kendal family decides their pet baby alligator is too much to take care of and they flush him down the toilet. At the same time, Slade Laboratories is conducting secret experiments with animals and disposing of them in the sewer. The baby alligator, fending for itself, must feed on anything it can … including the dead animals. Now, twelve years later, when several murders happen in the city of Chicago, David Madison (Robert Forster, Jackie Brown) is put on the case to find out who … or what … is killing people.

DISC ONE (4K UHD – Theatrical Version):

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative

Audio Commentary With Director Lewis Teague And Actor Robert Forster

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY – Theatrical Version):

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative

NEW Everybody In The Pool – An Interview With Actress Robin Riker

NEW Wild In The Streets – An Interview With Director Lewis Teague

NEW It Walks Among Us – An Interview With Screenwriter John Sayles

NEW Luck Of The Gator – An Interview With Special Makeup Effects Artist Robert Short

NEW Gator Guts, The Great River, And Bob – An Interview With Production Assistant, Now Famous Actor/Director/Producer, Bryan Cranston

Audio Commentary With Director Lewis Teague And Actor Robert Forster

Alligator Author – An Interview With Screenwriter John Sayles

Additional Scenes From The TV Version

Teaser Trailer (NEW 2K Scan)

Theatrical Trailer (NEW 2K Scan)

Trailers From Hell – Filmmaker Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body) On ALLIGATOR

TV Spots (NEW 2K Scan)

ALLIGATOR Game Television Commercial

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery By Drive-In Asylum

Still Gallery (Movie Stills, Movie Posters, Lobby Cards, And Behind-The-Scenes Photos)

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY – Television Version)

The Extended TV Version In HD For The First Time (NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative With Additional Footage Scanned From An Internegative)

Customers ordering from shoutfactory.com will receive a rolled 18×24 poster featuring the brand new art while supplies last.

