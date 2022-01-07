BON JOVI Announces Dates For 2022 North American Arena Tour

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi announced today the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Hampton Water. The tour is scheduled for arenas this coming Spring. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public for most markets beginning Friday, January 14th at 10:00am local time, check www.bonjovi.com for specific details on VIP packages as well as on-sale dates and timing. The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 11th at 10:00am local time.

The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans. Bon Jovi’s 2020 was one of the most critically acclaimed album releases of that year with USA Today calling it “BRILLIANT” and Associated Press highlighting the depth of lyrics within the songs that “chronicle pain, loss, fear and death from the coronavirus, police killings and mass shootings.”

Bon Jovi remains one of the most prolific and sought-after tour tickets in live music today, and getting back on tour was a top priority for the band. “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

BON JOVI 2022 TOUR ITINERARY:

Friday, April 1 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Sunday, April 3 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, April 5 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum*

Friday, April 8 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Saturday, April 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Monday, April 11 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wednesday, April 13 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Friday, April 15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Saturday, April 16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena

Tuesday, April 19 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

Thursday, April 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, April 23 Austin, TX Moody Center

Tuesday, April 26 Houston, TX Toyota Center^

Thursday, April 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Saturday, April 30 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena^

*On-Sale date January 21st

^On-Sale date February 4th

About Bon Jovi:

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.

