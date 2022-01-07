DIAMANTE Releases New Single “Difícil De Amar” (The Spanish Version Of Smash Hit Single “Unlovable”)

Rock goddess DIAMANTE has dropped her latest single “Difícil De Amar” (out via Anti-Heroine). The track is the Spanish version of her heartbreaking single “Unlovable” which has already clocked up a staggering 763,000 views and counting on YouTube.
Speaking on today’s release, DIAMANTE shares: “‘Difícil De Amar’ is the Spanish version of my latest single “Unlovable”. Not only was this version the most requested version I have ever received for a song, but it was also important for me to do this because I am proud of my Mexican heritage, and I wanted to give this gift to all my Latin American fans!”
Fans also have their chance to see DIAMANTE hit the stage on her headlining American Dream Tour across the US starting on Monday, January 31, in San Diego, CA, as well as on The Revolution’s Live Tour with Shinedown and The Pretty Reckless later this spring. Watch the visual stream for “Difícil De Amar” here or at the link below, click here for American Dream Tourtickets, and click here for more info on The Revolution’s Live Tour.
American Dream Tour Dates
January 31 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
February 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Space
February 2 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
February 3 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge
February 4 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
February 7 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
February 8 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
February 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
February 12 – Seattle, WA – Clock-Out Lounge
February 13 – East Portland, OR – Mano Oculta
February 15 – Sacramento, CA – The Starlet Room
February 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
February 17 – West Hollywood, CA – The Viper Room
February 18 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
Welcome To Rockville Festival
May 20 – Daytona Beach, FL – Daytona International Speedway
The Revolution’s Live Tour Dates
April 1 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
April 2 – Boise, ID – Extramile Arena
April 4 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena
April 6 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome
April 8 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center
April 9 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center
April 11 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
April 12 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
April 14 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
April 15 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
April 16 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
April 18 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
April 20 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
April 22 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
April 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
April 24 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
April 26 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center
April 28 – Wichita, KS – Intrust Bank Arena
April 29 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Banks Arena
April 30 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
May 3 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
May 4 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
May 6 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.
"Come out to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs..." - The perfect way to commemorate the “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?” era. Merry Christmas and Happy Trails, Hans! #christmas2022 #christmas #diehard #johnmcclane #christmas movies #brucewillis
In addition to the kickass pies @annapolispies is home to some amazing artwork by @ajkatzart that I had to see in person. The new additions are killer. 🔥 This guy is a huge inspiration! #hiphop #dangerouspiesannapolis #chuckd #llcoolj #adamyauch #beastiebous #pie #publicenemy #oldschool