DIAMANTE Releases New Single “Difícil De Amar” (The Spanish Version Of Smash Hit Single “Unlovable”)

Rock goddess DIAMANTE has dropped her latest single “Difícil De Amar” (out via Anti-Heroine). The track is the Spanish version of her heartbreaking single “Unlovable” which has already clocked up a staggering 763,000 views and counting on YouTube.

Speaking on today’s release, DIAMANTE shares: “‘Difícil De Amar’ is the Spanish version of my latest single “Unlovable”. Not only was this version the most requested version I have ever received for a song, but it was also important for me to do this because I am proud of my Mexican heritage, and I wanted to give this gift to all my Latin American fans!”

Fans also have their chance to see DIAMANTE hit the stage on her headlining American Dream Tour across the US starting on Monday, January 31, in San Diego, CA, as well as on The Revolution’s Live Tour with Shinedown and The Pretty Reckless later this spring. Watch the visual stream for “Difícil De Amar” here or at the link below, click here for American Dream Tourtickets, and click here for more info on The Revolution’s Live Tour.

American Dream Tour Dates

January 31 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

February 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Space

February 2 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

February 3 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

February 4 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

February 7 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

February 8 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

February 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

February 12 – Seattle, WA – Clock-Out Lounge

February 13 – East Portland, OR – Mano Oculta

February 15 – Sacramento, CA – The Starlet Room

February 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

February 17 – West Hollywood, CA – The Viper Room

February 18 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

Welcome To Rockville Festival

May 20 – Daytona Beach, FL – Daytona International Speedway

The Revolution’s Live Tour Dates April 1 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena April 2 – Boise, ID – Extramile Arena April 4 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena April 6 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome April 8 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center April 9 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center April 11 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center April 12 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena April 14 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center April 15 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center April 16 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun April 18 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena April 20 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena April 22 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum April 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center April 24 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena April 26 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center April 28 – Wichita, KS – Intrust Bank Arena April 29 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Banks Arena April 30 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena May 3 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum May 4 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena May 6 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena May 7 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

