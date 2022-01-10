JACKASS FOREVER: The Legendary Jackass Crew Goes Big In Final Trailer For Upcoming Film!

The final action-packed trailer for JACKASS FORVER has arrived and features franchise favorites Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy and Jason “Wee-Man” Acuna! Mark your calendars for the film’s February 4th, 2022 release date!

Official Synopsis: Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in jackass forever.

Directed by the legendary Jeff Tremaine, the cast for the film includes Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy and introduces Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka.

