Loverboy Returns in 2022 with New Single “Release,” Set To Tour With REO Speedwagon and Styx!

Rock legends Loverboy have returned with a brand new single and video for “Release.” Song and video celebrate the loyalty of the hard rock community with a video that captures the band past and present! Give the track a listen via your favorite platform — https://loverboy.fanlink.to/release

“Like millions of others around the globe, we’re ready to rock again,” says Loverboy guitarist/co-founding member Paul Dean about their return to recording and the concert stage in 2022.

The band’s new single, “Release,” slated for release in mid-January on all digital streaming platforms, is a full-throttle rocker Paul had been working on, at first intended for an unnamed metal band which approached him as a songwriter/producer to work with them. But when that didn’t pan out, Dean decided to reach out to the other members of Loverboy to gauge their interest in recording it as their next single, which became “Release.”

“It started out as a frustrated call to action, after months of lock down, and morphed into a metal anthem about the loyalty and commitment of that audience,” said Dean, with lyrics inspired by Sam Dunn’s 2005 documentary Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey. They could well apply to Loverboy itself, going strong more than four decades after forming in Calgary in 1979.

“The communal aspect of heavy rock is almost like a religion,” says Paul. “I’ve always been a big metal fan; My son and I have seen many of those bands in concert.”

Paul started with no music, just the phrase, “I need a release,” and eventually finished writing it, before soliciting the other members of Loverboy, starting with lead singer Mike Reno, who contributed vocals and some evocative lyrics like “It’s a frontal attack/It’s a matter of fact.”And when he continues, “Thinkin’ bout me and you/Couldn’t stop if we wanted to/It’s a bond that can’t be broken/Never broken,” Reno could be talking about the long-term relationships within the band or with their own steadfast fans. Paul recorded Mike’s vocals in a single afternoon at Reno’s Vancouver home studio. “Mike always provides that great energy,” says Paul.

Doug Johnson then added his trademarked keyboard riffs. “He’s such an amazing player and an essential part of the band,” acknowledged Dean. Then, drummer Matt Frenette and bassist Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve, who joined the band in 2001 when original member Scott Smith drowned in a boating accident, provided the always-solid foundation, making “Release” a potent Loverboy anthem in the style of “Working for the Weekend,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” and “Turn Me Loose.”

Working remotely, Frenette sent Dean seven different possible drum “takes” for the track. “That was amazing,” said Paul. “It totally blew me away. And Matt was very helpful in putting the video together as well, he had some great ideas.”

Dean adds, “Looks like we’re finally going to get that “Release” this January, when we play together live for the first time in nearly 2 years!”

Loverboy’s upcoming tour dates include January 23 with Rick Springfield at the Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom in Ridgefield, WA and headlining shows March 3rd and 4th in Windsor and Sarnia, ON. Loverboy will then join fellow rockers Styx and REO Speedwagon for the Live Nation promoted “Live & UnZoomed” tour that kicks off May 31, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena.

Loverboy has four multi-platinum albums, including the four-million-selling Get Lucky, and a trio of double-platinum releases in their self-titled 1980 debut, 1983’s Keep It Up and 1985’s “Lovin’ Every Minute of It.” Their string of hits includes, in addition to the arena-rock anthem “Working for the Weekend,” such staples as “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,”“Heaven in Your Eyes,” “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven In Your Eyes,” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”

LOVERBOY Full 2022 Tour Schedule:

^ w/ Styx & REO Speedwagon

January 23 – Ilani Casino & Resort – Ridgefield, WA

March 3 – Caesars Windsor – Windsor, ON

March 4 – Imperial Theatre Sarnia – Sarnia, ON

March 9 – Palace Theater – Greensburg, PA

March 11 – Berglund Performing Arts Theatre – Roanoke, VA

March 19 – Spring Music Festival (Big Creek Amphitheater) – Cottonwood, AL

March 26 – Rhythm City Casino – Davenport, IA

April 5 – Harris Teeter Corporate Concert (PRIVATE) – Charlotte, NC

April 8 – Choctaw Casino – Durant, OK

April 15 – Arcada Theater – St. Charles, IL

April 22 – Island Resort & Casino – Harris, MI

April 23 – Island Resort & Casino – Harris, MI

April 27 – Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games (Meridian Centre) – St. Catharines, ON

May 9 – ROXFEST – Los Cabos, MX

May 21 – Spyglass Ridge Winery – Sunbury, PA

May 31 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI ^

June 1 – Blossom Music Center – Cleveland, OH ^

June 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO ^

June 4 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – Chicago, IL ^

June 7 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI ^

June 8 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Detroit, MI ^

June 10 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN ^

June 11 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH ^

June 13 – Walmart Amphitheater – Rogers, AR ^

June 14 – Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO ^

June 17 – Ameris Bank Amphitheater – Atlanta GA ^

June 18 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL ^

June 19 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL ^

July 8 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO ^

July 9 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT ^

July 12 – White River Amphitheater – Auburn, WA ^

July 13 – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA ^

July 15 – Shoreline Amphitheater – Mountain View, CA ^

July 16 – Five Point Amphitheater – Irvine, CA ^

July 19 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA ^

July 20 – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ ^

July 22 – Germainia Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX ^

July 23 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX ^

July 24 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX ^

July 31 – Rockin’ The Fields of Minnedosa – Minnedosa, MB

August 5 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach–Virginia Beach, VA^

August 6 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC ^

August 8 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN ^

August 10 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC ^

August 12 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA ^

August 13 – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ ^

August 16 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON ^

August 17 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY ^

August 19 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA ^

August 20 – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ ^

August 21 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach – Wantagh, NY ^

September 2 – St. Croix Casino & Hotel – Turtle Lake, WI

September 4 – Colorado State Fair – Pueblo, CO

October 22 – The Canyon – Agoura Hills, CA

October 29 – “The Sands” – Playa Mujeres, MX

