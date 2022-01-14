Zac Brown Band Announces Dates For 2022 International “Out in the Middle Tour”

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band announced their upcoming 2022 international tour, “Out in the Middle Tour.”

The new set of dates, produced by Live Nation, follows 2021’s incredibly successful “The Comeback Tour,” where the band staged their comeback to live performances following a COVID-19 hiatus. The “Out in the Middle Tour” will see the band return to some of the nation’s most iconic venues, including Boston’s Fenway Park, where Zac Brown Band currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows. Kicking off in Greenville, SC on April 22nd, the multi-city trek will include performances in lead singer Zac Brown’s native Atlanta at Truist Park, the famed Wrigley Field in Chicago, and the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” said Brown. “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from ‘The Comeback Tour.’ It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”

The “Out in the Middle Tour” will showcase the band’s old-school country roots and southern-rock style, serving as an ode to their country pride and life’s simple pleasures. Joining the band once again will be Caroline Jones, who performed as a special guest during “The Comeback Tour.” Zac Brown Band also welcomes Robert Randolph Band as the opening act on select dates throughout the tour.

Zac Brown Band is one of the most successful and consistent touring acts of the last decade and regularly claims a top spot in Pollstar’s Top 10 Global Concert Tour list. The Boston Globepraised the band’s live show saying, “[Zac Brown Band’s] blend of chops, spirit, and knowing exactly how to please a crowd has made them one of the summer concert season’s most reliable draws, always ready for a good time but also keenly aware of how to keep an audience on its toes.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 21st at 10AM Local Time at www.ZacBrownBand.com. Citi is the official card of Zac Brown Band’s tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 18th at 12PM Local Time until Thursday, January 20th at 10PM Local Time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Zac Brown Band will offer VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, access to the Uncaged Lounge with complimentary wine, beer & appetizers, an exclusive VIP gift item & more! Package contents vary based on offer selected. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information!

The “Zamily” Fan Club Pre-Sale will begin on Tuesday, January 18th at 10AM Local Time, followed by the simultaneous Spotify and Live Nation Pre-Sales on Wednesday, January 19th at 10AM Local Time.

See below for the full itinerary. All dates, cities and venues below are subject to change. For tickets or more information please visit ZacBrownBand.com.

ZAC BROWN BAND “OUT IN THE MIDDLE TOUR” 2022 DATES:

Friday, April 22 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena+ Saturday, April 23 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium+ Friday, May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center+ Sunday, May 22 – San Antonio, TX – Real Life Amphitheater Thursday, June 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center+ Friday, June 3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage+ Friday, June 17 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park+ Friday, July 8 – Akron, OH – Dowed Field* Saturday, July 9 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field+ Friday, July 15 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park^+ Thursday, July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center Friday, July 29 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre Saturday, July 30 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Friday, August 12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+ Saturday, August 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center+ Sunday, August 14 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium+ Thursday, August 18 – New York, NY – Citi Field+ Friday, August 19 – Endicott, NY – En-Joie Golf Course* Friday, August 26 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion+ Saturday, August 27 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live+ Friday, September 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater+ Saturday, September 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion+ Sunday, September 25 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre+ Friday, October 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place+ Saturday, October 8 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+ Sunday, October 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+ Thursday, October 20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+ Friday, October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena+ Saturday, October 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center+ Friday, November 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl+ Sunday, November 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena+ Saturday, November 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field**

ADDITIONAL 2022 PERFORMANCE DATES:

May 21 – Frisco, TX – Soccer Hall of Fame Weekend*

Aug 25 – Put-in-Bay, OH – Bash on the Bay*

*Tickets on-sale now

**Ticket on-sale date to be announced

^Tickets go on-sale Thursday, January 20th

+Special Guest Robert Randolph Band

About Zac Brown Band:

Zac?Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning, Southern rock group led by front man,?Zac?Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade,?Zac?Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three GRAMMY Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, amassed over 10 billion catalog?streams to date, achieved 16 #1 radio singles, and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Zac?Brown Band has headlined 8 North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Since their debut,?Zac?Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.

