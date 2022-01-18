‘Candyman: Day of the Dead’ Hits Blu-ray Via Vestron Video Collector’s Series!

Keep your wits about you horror fans! The Vestron Video Collector’s Series unleashes unholy terror when Candyman: Day of the Dead, the third installment in the original Candymanseries, arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) January 18 from Lionsgate.

Based on the characters created by acclaimed horror writer Clive Barker, this film stars Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “9-1-1”), Robert O’Reilly (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”), and Tony Todd (Candyman, The Crow, “The Flash”). Candyman: Day of the Dead will be available on Blu-ray™ for the suggested retail price of $17.99.

BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Director-Cowriter Turi Meyer and Producer-Cowriter Al Septien

Isolated Score Selections featuring an Audio Interview with Composer Adam Gorgoni

Interviews: “On The Hook” — An Interview with Actor Tony Todd “A Bloody Legacy” — An Interview with Special Prosthetic Effects Designer Gary J. Tunnicliffe “Decay & Design” — Interviews with Director of Photography Michael Wojciechowski and Production Designer Marc Greville-Masson

English & German Trailers

Home Video Promo

Home Video Trailer

Still Gallery

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

The Candyman is back, and he’s hooked on revenge! As the Day of the Dead celebration approaches the barrio of East Los Angeles, the tortured ghost is intent upon bringing his family together in a bloody reunion beyond the grave. Challenged to confront the horrifying legend of her ancestor, Caroline (Donna D’Errico, “Baywatch”) must come face to face with the monster who has destroyed her past — and now wants to steal her future — in this third installment of the electrifying Candyman series.

