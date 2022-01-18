‘Casablanca’ Set To Return Theaters In Celebration of 80th Anniversary!

Casablanca, considered to be one of the greatest movies of all time, is marking its 80th anniversary and Fathom Events and TCM are bringing it back to the big screen!

This timeless, 1942 romantic drama, filmed and set during WWII, stars Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid. The film won Academy Awards® for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. Casablanca was one of the first films chosen by the U.S. Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry.

This special anniversary screening includes exclusive pre and post-film commentary, presented by TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz.

Screenings of the iconic film will take place on January 23 and 26 only!

Tickets for the Casablanca 80th Anniversary can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in select movie theaters; for a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). Please contact your local theater for individual safety precautions.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.