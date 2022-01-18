SLIPKNOT Announces Dates For KNOTFEST ROADSHOW Tour 2022

Slipknot, one of the most thrilling and visceral musical collectives on the planet, are excited to announce the 2022 iteration of their infamous Knotfest Roadshow tour. The tour will take place over two legs, both headlined by Slipknot. The first leg will feature special guests In This Moment and Jinjer. The second leg will feature special guests Cypress Hill and Ho99o9. Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, January 21st from KnotfestRoadshow.com

The first leg of the 38 date tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Fargo, ND on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 and hits a further 17 cities before wrapping up in Vancouver, BC on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The second leg kicks off on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 in University Park, PA and hits a further 17 cites before culminating on Sunday, June 18, 2022 in Chula Vista, CA. Full routing below.

Speaking on the new tour announcement, Slipknot’s clown shares: “It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon.”

Frontman, Corey Taylor adds: “Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with 2 different, exciting packages. Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be.”

2021 marked a banner year for Slipknot. Making a triumphant return to the road, their Knotfest Roadshow 2021 tour sold out amphitheaters across the country, bookended with the record-breaking Knotfest Iowaand the biggest headline show of their career, Knotfest Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium where they debut their first new music in two years – the furious ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ taken from the highly anticipated new Slipknot album, expected to release this year. In addition, they topped the bills of multiple, internationally renowned festivals including Riot Fest, Rocklahoma, Inkcarceration, Welcome To Rockville, and more.

Tickets for all Knotfest Roadshow dates go on sale at 10am local on Friday, January 21st, 2022 from KnotfestRoadshow.com.

The tour will be part of Live Nation’s Live Stubs initiative which provides digital collectible NFT ticket stubs to ticket holders. Live Stubs will automatically be included with tickets purchased for the tour. Fans will also be able to view, share, gift, trade, and resell their live stubs on Livenation.com.

Knotfest Roadshow 2022

LEG 1

Slipknot w/ In This Moment & Jinjer

Wed Mar 16 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

Fri Mar 18 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Sat Mar 19 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Tue Mar 22 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Wed Mar 23 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Fri Mar 25 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Sat Mar 26 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

Tue Mar 29 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Wed Mar 30 N. Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

Fri Apr 01 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sat Apr 02 Reading, PA Santander Arena

Mon Apr 04 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Apr 06 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Thu Apr 07 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

Sat Apr 09 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Mon Apr 11 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Tue Apr 12 Regina, SK Brandt Centre

Thu Apr 14 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Fri Apr 15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Sun Apr 17 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

LEG 2

Slipknot w/ Cypress Hill and Ho99o9

Wed May 18 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

Fri May 20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sat May 21 Providence, RI Dunkin’ Donuts Center

Sun May 22 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

Tue May 24 Albany, NY MVP Arena

Thu May 26 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sat May 28 Québec, QC Videotron Centre

Sun May 29 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Mon May 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wed Jun 01 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Thu Jun 02 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Sat Jun 04 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sun Jun 05 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

Tue Jun 07 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

Thu Jun 09 Colorado Springs, CO The Broadmoor World Arena

Sat Jun 11 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center

Mon Jun 13 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Jun 14 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri Jun 17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Garden Arena

Sat Jun 18 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

About Slipknot:

Slipknot sit alongside musical institutions like Metallica and Iron Maiden, as one of a select few bands whose legacy is secured within heavy music’s elite. The band emerged at the end of the 20th Century from the American mid-western town of Des Moines, IA and quickly established themselves as the most enigmatic, provocative and aggressive music collective of the modern era. 1999’s eponymous debut is widely viewed as a modern day classic and was honoured by Metal Hammer magazine as the ‘Best Debut of the Last 25 Years.’ The release racked up double RIAA platinum certification in the US, with many of Slipknot’s subsequent releases achieving platinum status both in the US and around the globe. To date, the band have been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards (winning in 2006 for ‘Before I Forget’), as well as scoring12 Platinum and 41 Gold album certifications around the world and over 3.2 billion YouTube views and counting. Slipknot’s fanbase is as unwavering as it is ubiquitous – the band’s most recent studio album, 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ debuted at #1 in the Official Album Charts of 12 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico and in the Top 5 of an additional 12 countries including Germany, France and Sweden.

About Knotfest:

Knotfest is Slipknot’s own self-curated, destination festival brand, currently held in four international locations; the US, Japan, Mexico, Finland, Germany, Colombia and Brazil. Designed as an immersive, unforgettable, ‘dark carnival experience’, the event invites you into Slipknot’s apocalyptic underworld where stunning visuals, fire breathers and nightmarish creatures on stilts set the stage for an intoxicating and memorable weekend of live music.

