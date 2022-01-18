STEEL PANTHER Announces First Leg of 2022 ‘Res-Erections Tour’

Whether your preference is the red pills or the blue pills (you all should have seen the Matrix by now), California rock legends Steel Panther are heading in to 2022 with a new attitude and fire as they get ready to hit the road. The band is announcing the first leg of their 2022 tour Res-Erections which is set to kick off this March and will make stops in 13 cities over 16 days for the first run. The tour starts March 10th in St. Petersburg, FL and will wrap up on March 26th in Dubuque, IA. Res-Erections tour 2022 will be thrashing in to markets such as Ft Lauderdale, FL; Athens, Ga; Chattanooga, TN and Minneapolis, MN among others. Maryland rockers Any Given Sin have been tapped as openers for the tour. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, January 21st at 10AM local time. More information on tickets and purchase links for all shows can be found at: https://steelpantherrocks.com/pages/tour.

“Even though they are known for so many things throughout the world, we love Pfizer for their work in erectile dysfunction and their amazing blue pills. That is why we named our 2022 tour in honor of them. Those blue pills have made our world a better place. Res-Erections is going to be the party to not be missed and we are pulling out some surprises for these shows. If you lost your prescription or can’t see your drug dealer because of COVID, you won’t need a pill to rock this hard,” explains Steel Panther.

Res-Erections 2022 Tour Dates

3/10 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

3/11 – Daytona Beach FL – Monster Energy Daytona Bike Week at Daytona International Speedway*

3/12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

3/13 – Cape Coral, FL – Dixie Roadhouse

3/15 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

3/17 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

3/18 – Jacksonville, NC – Hooligan’s

3/19 – Greensboro, NC – Cone Denim Entertainment Center

3/20 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

3/22 – Ft. Smith, AR – Temple Live

3/23 – Tulsa. OK – Cain’s Ballroom

3/25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

3/26 – Dubuque, IA – 5 Flags Event Center

* Steel Panther Only

As 2021 brought the shocking news of the departure of their original bassist, Steel Panther announced the Road To The Road Tournament to help them narrow the choices for their new bass player. Michael Starr, Satchel and Stix Zadinia along with the public whittled down the list of contestants to manageable number out of the 1669 submissions. An announcement will be made public once the band finalizes their decision.

Steel Panther has been hard at work at new material that will be released throughout 2022.

More information for all things Steel Panther can be found at www.steelpantherrocks.com.

ABOUT STEEL PANTHER:

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000. Hailing from Los Angeles, the epicenter for rock n’ roll in all its debauchery and glamour, Steel Panther has established themselves as the world’s premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks. Steel Panther is a global phenomenon with four full-length albums, touring across the world, platinum-level You Tube status and high-profile television appearances such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now, and FOX NFL Sunday.

Rolling Stone avowed, “There’s a reason Steel Panther have transcended their origins as a cover band playing the Sunset Strip,” while Metal Sucks declared, Steel Panther’s concept is genius…their songwriting is…preposterously snappy – and relatable.”

