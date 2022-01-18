‘Surf Nazis Must Die!’ Returns With Newly Restored High-Def Blu-Ray — Special Features Announced!

One of Troma’s most iconic films classic is set to receive a newly restored high-definition Blu-Ray release. That’s right! ‘Surf Nazis Must Die!’ will be released into the wild on February 8th, 2022. Check out the special features and artwork for this MVD Entertainment exclusive release below. ORDER HERE!

Featuring ALL NEW Gnarly Special Features:

• NEW WAVE Intro by Lloyd Kaufman, President of Troma Entertainment & Creator of THE TOXIC AVENGER!

• Exclusive Interview with Director Peter George

• Hang 10 on Set! Interview With Producer Robin Tinnell

• Deleted Scenes

• The Projection Booth Podcast (Featuring special guest, Peter George!)

• Scenes From the Tromaville Café!

• The “Soul of Troma”

• Troma Promos: Radiation March & Indie Artists vs. Cartels

• Troma NOW Promo: Gizzard Face II: Return of Gizzard Face!

• Troma Short: BLOOD STAB

• + More #FanTOXIC Featurettes!

Official Synopsis: “When an earthquake leaves the California coastline in ruins and reduces the beaches to a state of chaos, group of neo-Nazis led by Adolf (Barry Brenner), the self-proclaimed “Führer of the new beach”, takes advantage of the resulting chaos by fighting off several rival surfer gangs to seize control of the beaches. Meanwhile, an African American oil well worker named Leroy (Robert Harden) is killed by the Surf Nazis while jogging on the beach. Leroy’s mother, “Mama” Washington (Gail Neely), devastated by the loss of her son, vows revenge. After arming herself with a handgun and grenades, she breaks out of her retirement home and exacts vengeance on the Surf Nazis.

