SWITCFOOT Releases Official Music Video For “Beloved”

GRAMMY-winning rock band Switchfoot shares a brand-new music video for the track “beloved” off their latest album, interrobang. The intimate visual, directed by frequent Switchfoot collaborator Erick Frost, befits the song’s existential subject matter as hazy images dreamily frame the profound lyrics. The track, co-written by Tim and Jon Foreman and the album’s producer Tony Berg, utilizes an array of textures and aural flourishes that nods to 80’s radio faves Split Enz, World Party, Thompson Twins, and “Raspberry Beret” era Prince.

“I wanted to set the tone for the album with this song: addressing the listener as you and seeing myself in the face staring back at me,” explains Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman. “Could it be that maybe we need each other? Maybe we need our differences? ‘beloved’ is a song that attempts to see ‘you’ as you are, rather than as an ‘it’ that can be commoditized or used. Love is only possible in this exchange. In this surrender, this humility, this intentionality.”

This release is the first of the new year for Switchfoot who released their acclaimed album interrobang last summer via Fantasy Records. Produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Paul McCartney, Andrew Bird) and mixed by Tchad Blake (Fiona Apple, Arctic Monkeys, Sheryl Crow) interrobang has been spotlighted by Vulture and Stereogum while Under The Radar asserted, “A series of nuanced and deeply musical arrangements show that this band once known as punk-infused surf-rockers have matured into something more vital.” The band has previously sharedvideos for album tracks “if I were you”, “i need you (to be wrong)”, “lost ‘cause”,“fluorescent” and “the bones of us” which premiered via Alternative Press upon its release last year.

ABOUT SWITCHFOOT

San Diego’s alt-rock quintet Switchfoot has been continually breaking musical barriers in their 20+ career. They have sold almost 10 million copies worldwide of their eleven studio albums (including their 2003 double-platinum breakthrough ‘The Beautiful Letdown’ and 2009’s Grammy Award-winning ‘Hello Hurricane’), racked up a string of Alternative radio hit singles and have had songs in numerous TV shows and movies. They have also performed sold-out tours with over 5 million concert tickets sold in over 40 countries around the world. Switchfoot has raised millions of dollars to aid kids in their community through their BRO-AM Foundation. Their emotionally intelligent and uplifting brand of alternative rock has earned Switchfoot a devoted and loyal global fan base. Switchfoot is: Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar), Drew Shirley (guitar) and Chad Butler (drums).

