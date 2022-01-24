Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 Boxed Set Explodes Onto Blu-ray/DVD In March; Special Features Revealed!

From creators Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”) and Dan Harmon (“Community”), go on an intergalactic adventure across the multi-verse with the epic release of the Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 boxed set on Blu-ray™ and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on March 29, 2022.

Get Schwifty while you binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies – and follow the misadventures of America’s favorite crazy scientist and his grandchildren with this outrageous boxed set which includes all 51 episodes from the first five seasons of the award-winning series, along with copious special features, including audio commentary, deleted scenes, “Inside the Episode” segments, numerous featurettes, past animatic sketches, and more. For a limited time, fans who purchase the set will receive an exclusive poster from the series. Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 is priced to own at $89.99 SRP for the Blu-ray ($99.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only) and $79.99 SRP for the DVD ($89.99 in Canada). Rick and Morty is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Rick and Morty is the critically acclaimed, half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades. Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”), Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs”), Chris Parnell (“Saturday Night Live”), and Spencer Grammer (“Greek”). The series is created by Dan Harmon (“Community”) and Roiland who also serve as executive producers.

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Rick and Morty: Season 1-5 Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 51 episodes from seasons 1-5 in high definition, as well as a digital code of the seasons (available in the U.S. only).

BONUS FEATURES:

Season 1

Commentaries for Every Episode

Animatics for Every Episode

Behind the Scenes

Deleted Scenes

Season 2

Commentaries for Every Episode

Animatics for Every Episode

Deleted Animatic Sketches

Rick and Morty Season 2 Premiere Party Featuring Chaos Chaos

Season 3

Commentaries for Every Episode

Animatics for Every Episode

“Inside the Episode” for Every Episode

Exclusive “Inside the Recording Booth”

Origins of Rick and Morty Part 1 & 2

Season 4

“A Day at Rick and Morty”: Inside Season 4

“Inside the Episode” for Every Episode

Creating Snake Jazz

Directing Rick and Morty

Samurai and Shogun

Prop Process

Character Creation

Animation Challenges

Season 5

“Fighting Gravity”: The Making of Season 5

“Inside the Episode” for Every Episode

B-Story Generator Vol. 1 & Vol. 2

Backgrounds

Animation and Compositing

Coloring Rick and Morty:

Directing ‘Mortyplicity’ & ‘Rickmurai Jack

Season 5 Hype

51 (22 Minute) EPISODES

Season 1

Pilot Lawnmower Dog Anatomy Park M. Night Shaym-Aliens! Meeseeks and Destroy Rick Potion #9 Raising Gazorpazorp Rixty Minutes Something Ricked This Way Comes Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind Ricksy Business

Season 2

A Rickle in Time Mortynight Run Auto Erotic Assimilation Total Rickcall Get Schwifty The Ricks Must Be Crazy Big Trouble In Little Sanchez Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate Look Who’s Purging Now The Wedding Squanchers

Season 3

The Rickshank Rickdemption Rickmancing the Stone Pickle Rick Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy Rest and Ricklaxation The Ricklantis Mixup Morty’s Mind Blowers The ABC’s of Beth The Rickchurian Mortydate

Season 4

Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat The Old Man and the Seat One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty Rattlerstar Ricklactica Never Ricking Morty Promotyus The Vat of Acid Episode Childrick of Mort Star Morty Rickturn of the Jerri

Season 5

Mort Dinner Rick Andre Mortyplicity A Rickconvenient Mort Rickdependence Spray Amortycan Grickfitti Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort Forgetting Sarick Mortshall Rickmurai Jack

