Scream Factory Plots March Release ‘The Sword and the Sorcerer’ Collector’s Edition!

On March 15 the cult-favorite The Sword and the Sorcerer will be released on UHD™ and Blu-ray™ for the first time when Scream Factory releases the 4K UHDTM+ Blu-rayTM combo pack The Sword and the Sorcerer (Collector’s Edition), which is loaded with exciting new extras.

Meet Talon, a daring mercenary who conquers castles and dungeons alike with his lethal three-bladed sword. But when Talon learns that he is the prince of a kingdom controlled by an evil sorcerer, he is thrust into the wildest fight of his life. Can Talon rescue the beautiful princess and slay the warlock, or will he fall prey to the black magic of medieval mayhem?

Lee Horsley (Matt Houston, The Hateful Eight), Kathleen Beller (Dynasty), Simon MacCorkindale (Jaws 3-D) and Richard Moll (House) star in this action-packed adventure saga, filled with brutal battles, plucky maidens, savage monsters and more!

Special Features:

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 4K scan from the original negative

NEW Audio Commentary with director Albert Pyun

DISC 2 (Blu-Ray):

NEW Tales of the Ancient Empire – an interview with director Albert Pyun

NEW A Princess’ Tale – an interview with actress Kathleen Beller

NEW Mightier Than the Sword – an interview with co-writer/co-producer John Stuckmeyer

NEW Master of the Blade – an interview with editor Marshall Harvey

NEW The Specialist and the Effects – an interview with special makeup effects artist Allan Apone

NEW Brothers in Arms – an interview with special effects artists the Chiodo Brothers – Charles, Edward and Stephen

NEW Dedicated to Jack Tyree, Stuntman – the cast and crew remember stuntman Jack Tyree

Trailers from Hell – editor Marshall Harvey on THE SWORD AND THE SORCERER

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spot

Still Gallery

