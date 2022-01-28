CHEER LIVE 2022 TOUR: All-Star Cast of Netflix’s Iconic Series To Take The Show On The Road!

CHEER LIVE 2022 Tour will break new ground in a first of its kind live performance touring across North America featuring athletes from Emmy Award-winning Netflix docuseries CHEER. Presented by Live Nation, CHEER LIVE will kick off its 38-date journey beginning June 1, 2022 in San Diego, CA, making stops at famed venues like New York’s Radio City Music Hall, before wrapping up July 17, 2022 in Raleigh, NC. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10am local time at www.ticketmaster.com.

CHEER LIVE presenting sponsor Rebel Athletic is proud to offer access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 1 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 3 at 10pm local time. For complete details about presales and group sales for teams of ten (10) or more, visit www.cheertouroffical.com.

Citi is the official card of the CHEER LIVE tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 1 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 3 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Bringing together fan favorites from the two most successful rival cheer programs in the country, Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, CHEER LIVE will feature 14x National Champion coach and best-selling author, Monica Aldama alongside cheer stars such as Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer. The full cast features Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap, and more to be announced. The premiere athletes all make mat for an electrifying exhibition of never-before-seen stunts and stage performances that are sure to have fans on the edge of their seats. Without the restraints of score cards, judges, and time limits, CHEER LIVE will transform the nail-biting sport of competitive cheerleading into a first of its kind premiere athletic event staged with the epic production value of a live concert.

“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” says Morgan Simianer. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.”

“The world has fallen in love with the stars of Cheer and we were convinced that their careers as Cheerleaders should not come to an end after Daytona. CHEER LIVE will change the way the sport is viewed forever, allowing younger & aspiring cheerleaders to envision a future of cheerleading beyond the mat. These world class cheer stars are going to blow minds when they go FULL OUT this summer on the CHEER LIVE TOUR…” added tour creator and producer Jared Paul, Founder of Faculty Productions.

The Emmy award winning docuseries CHEER recently debuted their highly anticipated second season on Netflix, immediately soaring to number one and solidifying its place as a cultural phenomenon. Cheer Live is created by Monica Aldama and Andy Cosferent.

To follow the CHEER LIVE tour journey, follow @cheertourofficial on Instagram. For more information please visit https://www.cheertourofficial.com/

CHEER LIVE! TOUR 2022 DATES

DATE CITY VENUE Wed Jun 01 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Fri Jun 03 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theatre Sat Jun 04 Las Vegas, NV Michelob ULTRA Arena* Sun Jun 05 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre Tue Jun 07 Amarillo, TX Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum* Wed Jun 08 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP* Thu Jun 09 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center Fri Jun 10 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center Sat Jun 11 Dallas, TX Toyota Music Factory Sun Jun 12 Austin, TX Moody Center Wed Jun 15 Sunrise, FL FLA Live Arena Thu Jun 16 Orlando, FL Addition Arena Fri Jun 17 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Sat Jun 18 Atlanta, GA Gas South Arena* Sun Jun 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Wed Jun 22 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum Thu Jun 23 Kansas City, MO Cable Dahmer Arena Fri Jun 24 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena Sat Jun 25 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre Sun Jun 26 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Tue Jun 28 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Wed Jun 29 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park Thu Jun 30 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Fri Jul 01 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Sat Jul 02 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center* Sun Jul 03 Hershey, PA GIANT Center Tue Jul 05 Darien Lake, NY Darien Lake Amphitheatre Wed Jul 06 Albany, NY MVP Arena Thu Jul 07 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion Fri Jul 08 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center Sat Jul 09 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Sun Jul 10 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion Tue Jul 12 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center Wed Jul 13 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Thu Jul 14 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Fri Jul 15 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre Sat Jul 16 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena Sun Jul 17 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

** = Other Ticketing System

ABOUT MONICA ALDAMA

One of the most successful athletic coaches in the country, Monica Aldama became an overnight sensation after starring in the Emmy Award-winning Netflix docuseries CHEER, which chronicles her tremendous leadership in building one of the country’s most successful cheerleading programs from the ground up. Monica is heralded as a pioneer in the world of cheer, one who combines her sharp, high-achieving mindset, business acumen, and tremendous empathy and dedication to her students, to set the bar ever-higher.

Celebrated for her hallmark phrase, “You keep going until you get it right, then keep going until you can’t get it wrong,” Monica is her students’ biggest advocate, always encouraging them to be the best versions of themselves. She has been with Navarro College for over 26 years and has led the cheer squad to win 14 National Championships.

Profiled in The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, New York Magazine, Oprah, Women’s Health, and more, Monica is a role model and paragon of fierce leadership. A true force and inspiration that has captured the hearts of the world, Monica brings her empowering messages on leadership, resilience, teamwork, and success to audiences worldwide. She also shares messages of inclusivity and acceptance, drawing on her experiences working with racially diverse, LGBTQ+, and low-income students in an insular, small town.

Monica attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned her B.B.A. in Finance, and the University of Texas at Tyler for her M.B.A. She was inducted into the inaugural class of the Navarro College Hall of Fame in 2019 and was a contestant on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars. She has expanded her business ventures by partnering with BlackSleeve Media to develop a first of its kind cheerleading app that includes games, virtual competition, podcasts, industry events and much more. Monica also published her first book, Full Out, which became a #1 AMAZON Bestseller in three categories. Full Out is available now.

ABOUT CHEER

The Emmy-winning breakout sensation is back and the stakes have never been higher. As Season 2 opens and the buzz around their newfound stardom threatens to alter the dynamic of Navarro Cheer, the team finds no amount of press frenzy could compare to the challenges they must face when COVID-19 upends the 2020 cheer season and a serious criminal accusation is levied at one of their teammates. Against that dramatic backdrop, the 9-episode season expands to showcase Navarro’s fiercest rival: Trinity Valley Community College. As with the Navarro team, TVCC has a charismatic coach and breakout stars whose struggles, triumphs and stories extend far beyond the mat. As both teams push for the 2021 championship in Daytona, familiar faces take compelling detours and new contenders make a name for themselves. Cheer Season 2 is directed by Greg Whiteley (Last Chance U) and produced by One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures.

