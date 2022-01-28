Dashboard Confessional Debuts Video For “Burning Heart” Single

Dashboard Confessional has shared “Burning Heart,” the glorious new single from their eagerly anticipated new album, All The Truth That I Can Tell. An official music video premiere via YouTube followed by a Rodeo Livestream with DC founder, frontman, and songwriter Chris Carrabba, will take place today at 12pm ET / 9am PT . The song was written in a green room in Manchester, England in the winter of 2018 and then performed onstage an hour later.

“In the song, there’s this sense of, Okay, here we go! Are you ready? Because it’s starting!” says Carrabba. “This was the first one I wrote for the new album and it’s the one outlier of the bunch. That night, I wrote a song that I was so certain of. Not that it was just good, but that it was powerful in some way, too. The conceit of this song reflects the fact that I’m holding in a lot. I have a lot to say to the person I love in this moment. The idea in this setting is that I’m here to fight for this. I wanted a song that took a look at a hard conversation with a sense of although things aren’t right now, they may be able to be set right if it’s needed badly enough, wanted badly enough. In this setting, the conceit of the song is between two people in a relationship — well, you only hear one side. That’s the bigger part of the conceit: what if you only heard the one side of the conversation?”

The first all-new Dashboard Confessional LP in four years, All The Truth That I Can Tell arrives via Hidden Note Records/AWAL on Friday, February 25, 2022; pre-orders/pre-saves are available now. The album will be available in a variety of formats, including digital, CD, cassette, standard black vinyl, and a number of limited-edition vinyl runs on offer exclusively via such retailers as Urban Outfitters, Walmart, Bandbox, and independent record stores. A candid All The Truth That I Can Tell Album Trailer can be viewed now at YouTube.

PRE-ORDER ALL THE TRUTH THAT I CAN TELL

Watch the official album trailer below:

Dashboard Confessional will then mark the arrival of All The Truth That I Can Tell with an exclusive pair of intimate solo acoustic album release shows, set for February 22 at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom and February 25 at the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. Limited tickets for both dates go on sale today at 2p ET.

From there, Dashboard Confessional will join forces with Jimmy Eat World for an epic North American co-headline tour. The “Surviving The Truth Tour” begins February 27 at Albuquerque, NM’s Kiva Auditorium and then travels the US through late March. Support throughout the tour comes from Sydney Sprague. For complete details and ticket availability, please see dashboardconfessional.com/#live and jimmyeatworld.com.

What’s more, Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World will also be among the top artists performing at the just-announced “When We Were Young” festival, now slated for three days due to popular demand October 22 – 24 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, NV. Ticket presales begin Friday, January 21 at 10:00 am (PST). For more information, please see www.whenwewereyoungfestival.com.

JIMMY EAT WORLD & DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

THE SURVIVING THE TRUTH TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2022

FEBRUARY

22 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom *

25 – West Hollywood, CA – The Troubadour *

27 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

MARCH

1 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

2 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

4 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

5 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

6 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

7 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

9 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

10 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

11 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

12 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

14 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

15 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

17 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

18 – Coconut Creek, FL – Pavilion at Seminole Casino

21 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

OCTOBER

22 – 24 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young #

NOVEMBER

8 – 12 – Emo’s Not Dead Cruise #

* DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL ONLY

# FESTIVAL APPEARANCES

CONNECT WITH DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL:

OFFICIAL | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM| TIKTOK| TWITTER

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.