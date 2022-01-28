Rock Icons FOREIGNER Joins KID ROCK For Live Nation Amphitheater Tour

FOREIGNER is pleased to join multi-platinum award-winning American rock ’n roll icon, Kid Rock, as a special guest for a run of shows across America this summer. With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. The rockers will join Kid Rock’s “Bad Reputation” Tour in select cities across the United States, including Houston, Cincinnati and Kid Rock’s hometown, Detroit. Foreigner and Kid Rock have toured together before, starting with Rock’s “First Kiss” Tour in 2015.

“We are so looking forward to touring again with our good friend Kid Rock,” says founding member, lead guitarist and FOREIGNER songwriter Mick Jones. “Our 2015 tour across the U.S. introduced Foreigner to a whole new audience and I will never forget the wonderful times we had with him on his 10-show sold-out run at the DTE in Detroit. I remember so well standing side stage watching some of his electrifying performances. I wrote ‘Dirty White Boy’ as a tribute to Elvis, but it also serves as a tribute to Kid Rock. I look forward to dedicating that song to him every night during the tour.”

Kid Rock’s music has been characterized as a melting pot of musical genres; from rap-rock in the ‘90s with singles “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy,” to the multi-chart hit “Picture,” a collaboration with Sheryl Crow, to the global smash hit, “All Summer Long,” which charted at #1 in eight countries across Europe and Australia. Rock has sold almost 30 million records worldwide and has earned a reputation as one of the hardest working acts in rock ’n roll, blowing the roofs off arenas and stadiums on countless cross-country tours and treks around the globe. Kid Rock holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with 150,000 for a run of 10 consecutive sold-out shows in his hometown of Detroit.

In 2021, FOREIGNER emerged from the worst of the Covid era with a run of sold-out shows across America culminating with an appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in front of 50 million viewers. In March, the band will embark on an extensive touring schedule which will include over 50 headline shows in the U.S. including a two-week residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas (March 25-April 9), and 30 on the worldwide stage. The band’s international touring includes a sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena and appearances at major festivals across Europe as well as shows in South Africa and Israel.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Audio and video streams of FOREIGNER’s hits are over 15 million per week.

TICKETS go on sale today at 10 am and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.foreigneronline.com

TOUR DATES:

Fri June 24 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat June 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Mon Aug 5 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 6 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Aug 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed Aug 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 20 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 24 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Aug 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Sep 16 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 17 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Please check www.foreigneronline.com for updates and more information.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.