BAD BUNNY Announces Additional Dates For “World’s Hottest Tour”

Multi-award-winning artist Bad Bunny has announced that new dates have been added to the stadium tour in Miami, New York, Houston, San Diego, Las Vegas and Los Angeles for second shows due to the overwhelming demand in these cities where the first dates have already sold out on his “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour”. Promoted by Live Nation and CMN in the U.S., the tour kicks off on August 5th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, making stops in Miami, Chicago, New York and many more before wrapping with the newly added date at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on October 1st, then heading out to Latin America in October.

Joining Bad Bunny as special guests on select dates in the U.S. will be GRAMMY® nominated DJ and Record Producer, Alesso and ten-time GRAMMY® nominated artist, Diplo. With his music and visuals, Alesso creates experiences that have made him one of the most celebrated live performers. Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today with billions of streams on some of the world’s best dance recordings.

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added Miami, New York, Houston, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles shows will go on presale beginning Wednesday, February 2nd at 12pm local time. Subsequently, any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 4th at 12PM local HERE. Tickets for all other U.S. and Latin America shows are on sale now HERE.

“Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour”

United States Tour Dates Date City/State Venue 5-Aug Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium 9-Aug Atlanta, GA Truist Park^ 12-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium^ – SOLD OUT 13-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium> – ADDED DATE 18-Aug Boston, MA Fenway Park^ 20-Aug Chicago, IL Soldier Field 23-Aug Washington, DC Nationals Park^ 27-Aug New York, NY Yankee Stadium> – SOLD OUT 28-Aug New York, NY Yankee Stadium> – ADDED DATE 1-Sept Houston, TX Minute Maid Park^ – SOLD OUT 2-Sept Houston, TX Minute Maid Park^ – ADDED DATE 7-Sept San Antonio, TX Alamodome^ 9-Sept Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium^ 14-Sept Oakland, CA RingCentral Coliseum^ 17-Sept San Diego, CA PETCO Park^ – SOLD OUT 18-Sept San Diego, CA PETCO Park^ – ADDED DATE 23-Sept Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium^ – SOLD OUT 24-Sept Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium^ – ADDED DATE 28-Sept Phoenix, AZ Chase Field^ 30-Sept Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium> – SOLD OUT 1-Oct Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium> – ADDED DATE

^ with special guest Alesso

> with special guest Diplo

Latin America Tour Dates Date City/Country Venue 21-Oct Santo Domingo, DR Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez 28-Oct Santiago, Chile Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos 4-Nov Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani 11-Nov Asuncion, Paraguay Estadio La Nueva Olla 13-Nov Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional 16-Nov Quito, Ecuador Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa 18-Nov Medellin, Colombia Estadio Atanasio Girardot 19-Nov Medellin, Colombia Estadio Atanasio Girardot 22-Nov Panama City, Panama Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez 24-Nov San Jose, Costa Rica Estadio Nacional 26-Nov San Salvador, El Salvador Estadio Cuscatlán 29-Nov San Pedro Sula, Honduras Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano 1-Dec Guatemala City, Guatemala Explanada Cardales de Cayalá 3-Dec Monterrey, Mexico Estadio BBVA 9-Dec Mexico City, Mexico Estadio Azteca

