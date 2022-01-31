BAD BUNNY Announces Additional Dates For “World’s Hottest Tour”

Multi-award-winning artist Bad Bunny has announced that new dates have been added to the stadium tour in Miami, New York, Houston, San Diego, Las Vegas and Los Angeles for second shows due to the overwhelming demand in these cities where the first dates have already sold out on his “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour”. Promoted by Live Nation and CMN in the U.S., the tour kicks off on August 5th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, making stops in Miami, Chicago, New York and many more before wrapping with the newly added date at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on October 1st, then heading out to Latin America in October.
Joining Bad Bunny as special guests on select dates in the U.S. will be GRAMMY® nominated DJ and Record Producer, Alesso and ten-time GRAMMY® nominated artist, Diplo. With his music and visuals, Alesso creates experiences that have made him one of the most celebrated live performers. Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today with billions of streams on some of the world’s best dance recordings.
TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added Miami, New York, Houston, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles shows will go on presale beginning Wednesday, February 2nd at 12pm local time. Subsequently, any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 4th at 12PM local HERE. Tickets for all other U.S. and Latin America shows are on sale now HERE.
“Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour”
|United States Tour Dates
|Date
|City/State
|Venue
|5-Aug
|Orlando, FL
|Camping World Stadium
|9-Aug
|Atlanta, GA
|Truist Park^
|12-Aug
|Miami, FL
|Hard Rock Stadium^ – SOLD OUT
|13-Aug
|Miami, FL
|Hard Rock Stadium> – ADDED DATE
|18-Aug
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park^
|20-Aug
|Chicago, IL
|Soldier Field
|23-Aug
|Washington, DC
|Nationals Park^
|27-Aug
|New York, NY
|Yankee Stadium> – SOLD OUT
|28-Aug
|New York, NY
|Yankee Stadium> – ADDED DATE
|1-Sept
|Houston, TX
|Minute Maid Park^ – SOLD OUT
|2-Sept
|Houston, TX
|Minute Maid Park^ – ADDED DATE
|7-Sept
|San Antonio, TX
|Alamodome^
|9-Sept
|Dallas, TX
|AT&T Stadium^
|14-Sept
|Oakland, CA
|RingCentral Coliseum^
|17-Sept
|San Diego, CA
|PETCO Park^ – SOLD OUT
|18-Sept
|San Diego, CA
|PETCO Park^ – ADDED DATE
|23-Sept
|Las Vegas, NV
|Allegiant Stadium^ – SOLD OUT
|24-Sept
|Las Vegas, NV
|Allegiant Stadium^ – ADDED DATE
|28-Sept
|Phoenix, AZ
|Chase Field^
|30-Sept
|Los Angeles, CA
|SoFi Stadium> – SOLD OUT
|1-Oct
|Los Angeles, CA
|SoFi Stadium> – ADDED DATE
^ with special guest Alesso
> with special guest Diplo
|Latin America Tour Dates
|Date
|City/Country
|Venue
|21-Oct
|Santo Domingo, DR
|Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
|28-Oct
|Santiago, Chile
|Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
|4-Nov
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani
|11-Nov
|Asuncion, Paraguay
|Estadio La Nueva Olla
|13-Nov
|Lima, Peru
|Estadio Nacional
|16-Nov
|Quito, Ecuador
|Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
|18-Nov
|Medellin, Colombia
|Estadio Atanasio Girardot
|19-Nov
|Medellin, Colombia
|Estadio Atanasio Girardot
|22-Nov
|Panama City, Panama
|Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez
|24-Nov
|San Jose, Costa Rica
|Estadio Nacional
|26-Nov
|San Salvador, El Salvador
|Estadio Cuscatlán
|29-Nov
|San Pedro Sula, Honduras
|Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
|1-Dec
|Guatemala City, Guatemala
|Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
|3-Dec
|Monterrey, Mexico
|Estadio BBVA
|9-Dec
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Estadio Azteca
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.