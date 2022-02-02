EDDIE IZZARD: Trailer Debuts For Comedy Legend’s ‘Wunderbar’ Standup Special!

In 2019, Eddie Izzard completed a two year world tour. During the tour, her father Harold passed away, which promoted long reflection on her own life and career. The result was a return to her early stand up roots. Filmed during Eddie’s 2019 tour that bears the same name, Wunderbar takes us on a ride into the legendary comedian’s unique, surreal view on life, love, history and Eddie’s overarching theory of the universe. Check out the trailer below!

The special will be distributed by Comedy Dynamics through their hybrid distribution network consisting of Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Spectrum, YouTube, and more on February 15, 2022.

The album release will follow on February 18, 2022 and can be streamed or purchased on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora and more.

About Eddie Izzard

Eddie Izzard is a world-renowned comedian, actress and activist who is consistently recognized as one of the most accomplished comedians of the world. Her comedic style takes the form of rambling, whimsical monologues and self-referential theatrics. Eddie has gained worldwide notoriety for her critically acclaimed comedy specials, Dress To Kill, Force Majeure, Sexie and Stripped, to name a few.

