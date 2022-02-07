NINE INCH NAILS Set To Hit The Road On 2022 U.S. Tour!

Rock legends NINE INCH NAILS have announced a limited bomber of shows in the U.S. for this Spring and Fall. The highly anticipated tour is set to kick off in Raleigh, North Carolina in April. The announced dates include appearances at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and Primavera Sound Los Angeles.
The tour is currently scheduled to wrap up with a show in Cleveland featuring special guests Ministry and Nitzer Ebb. Special guests for all other shows are to be announced.
Tickets of on sale to the public on Friday, February 11 at 10 AM Local Time — GET TICKETS HERE.
NINE INCH NAIL 2022 TOUR DATES:
04-28 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
04-30 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
05-01 Franklin, TN – First Bank Amphitheater
09-02 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09-03 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09-07 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield
09-09 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09-11 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
09-15 Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater
09-16-18 Los Angeles, CA – Primavera Sound Los Angeles
09-24 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center #%
# with Ministry
% with Nitzer Ebb
