NINE INCH NAILS Set To Hit The Road On 2022 U.S. Tour!

Rock legends NINE INCH NAILS have announced a limited bomber of shows in the U.S. for this Spring and Fall. The highly anticipated tour is set to kick off in Raleigh, North Carolina in April. The announced dates include appearances at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and Primavera Sound Los Angeles.

The tour is currently scheduled to wrap up with a show in Cleveland featuring special guests Ministry and Nitzer Ebb. Special guests for all other shows are to be announced.

Tickets of on sale to the public on Friday, February 11 at 10 AM Local Time — GET TICKETS HERE.

NINE INCH NAIL 2022 TOUR DATES:

04-28 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

04-30 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

05-01 Franklin, TN – First Bank Amphitheater

09-02 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09-03 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09-07 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield

09-09 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09-11 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

09-15 Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater

09-16-18 Los Angeles, CA – Primavera Sound Los Angeles

09-24 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center #%

# with Ministry

% with Nitzer Ebb

