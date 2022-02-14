CARNIFEX: First Glimpse of Upcoming Thriller Starring Alexandra Park Revealed!

Producers Helen Leake AM and Gena Ashwell from Dancing Road Productions has announced that the feature film Carnifex is currently in post-production after principal photography in Adelaide, South Australia. Developed from an original concept by Dancing Road, Carnifex is an environmental horror/thriller with a talented cast that features Alexandra Park (The Royals), Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) and Harry Greenwood (Wakefield) with one of Australia’s best-loved actors, Darren Gilshenan. The film is the feature directorial debut of acclaimed film editor Sean Lahiff and is written by Shanti Gudgeon (Les Norton, Nowhere Boys). Director of photography is Kieran Fowler (Terminus, The Luminaries, Soulmate).

Arclight Films is handling worldwide rights to the film (excluding Australia and New Zealand) and has launched sales at the European Film Market. Carnifex is executive produced by Nicolas Shaw, Eddie Shaw, Patrick Hastings, Jacob Kleinman, Anton Andreacchio, Carlo Andreacchio and Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton, Ying Ye, Ryan Hamilton and Michelle Krumm.

As Australia recovers from unprecedented bushfires, Bailey (Alexandra Park) an aspiring documentary filmmaker joins conservationists Grace (Sisi Stringer) and Ben (Harry Greenwood) as they travel deep into the Australian outback to track and record the animals left displaced anddevastated by the fires. As night falls, the trio discover a terrifying species and quickly become the ones being tracked.

“The film is an exhilarating thriller set in the awe-inspiring backdrop of the beautiful Australian landscape. The story’s appeal and uniqueness will woo worldwide audiences looking for a unique creature experience. Sean has demonstrated excellent editing, directing, and camera skills, which we all enjoyed while watching his award-winning short Smashed. We are proud to be bringing his feature directorial debut to audiences worldwide,” said Arclight Films Chairman Gary Hamilton.

Arclight Films’ current slate of films also includes The Portable Door starring Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz and Sam Neill; the thriller The Locksmith starring Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames; the dark-comedy Big Gold Brick starring Andy Garcia, Emory Cohen, Megan Fox and Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac; Venice Film Festival Official Selection The Furnace and Sundance’s critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller Possessor starring Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Sean Bean and Jennifer Jason Leigh, directed by Brandon Cronenberg and released in the U.S. by NEON.

