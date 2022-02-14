Comedy Legend KEVIN HART Announces Dates For 2022 ‘Reality Check Tour’

Pollstar’s comedy touring artist of the decade KEVIN HART brings fans a special Valentine’s Day gift with the announcement of his first major tour in over four years. The Reality Check Tour, produced by Live Nation, begins this July and will bring the comedic icon to over 30 arenas across North America, including stops in Las Vegas, Boston, Dallas, Miami, Montreal, and many more.

“I am hype as shit to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”, said Kevin Hart.

Tickets for the highly anticipated tour go on-sale this Friday, February 18 at 10AM local time at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, February 16th at 10AM local time through Thursday, February 17th at 10PM local time.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart’s most recent global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world and sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour. Hart continued to break records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

KEVIN HART – REALITY CHECK TOUR – 2022 DATES:

Saturday, July 2: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sunday, July 3: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Friday, July 8: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, July 9: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sunday, July 10: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Friday, July 15: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, July 16: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Sunday, July 17: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, July 28: Boston, MA – TD Garden*

Friday, July 29: Montreal, QB – Centre Bell*

Friday, August 5: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Saturday, August 6: North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Sunday, August 7: Austin, TX – Moody Center

Friday, August 12: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Saturday, August 13: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sunday, August 14: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Friday, August 19: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Saturday, August 20: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sunday, August 21: Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena

Thursday, August 25: Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Friday, August 26: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Saturday, August 27: Madison, WI – Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Sunday, August 28: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Friday, September 9: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Saturday, September 10: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, September 11: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

*Non Live Nation dates

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.

ABOUT KEVIN HART:

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office with $4.23 billion revenue at the global box office. Hart is the Founder of three companies where he is actively building an eco-system and incubator for extraordinary growth and creativity.

Hart is the Chairman of his digital network, the Laugh Out Loud Network. LOL serves as a platform for emerging comedians and is home to two premium series which both feature Kevin – “What the Fit?” and “Cold as Balls.”

Hart is the CEO of HartBeat Productions. HBP is a multi-platform production company creating unique content for worldwide audiences. Both Kevin and HartBeat have a first-look production deal with Netflix, together the two companies will produce feature films and Kevin will star in four of those films.

Hart is the Founder and CEO of HartBeat Ventures. HBV is Kevin’s VC, and its mission is to invest in disruptive companies, specifically companies that can help elevate underserved communities by providing a platform for everybody to thrive. HBV has invested in over 30 companies since its launch in 2019.

Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films and television via HartBeat and Laugh Out Loud. Hart can currently be seen starring in the HartBeat produced dramatic limited series True Story for Netflix which has been watched by over 60 million users worldwide.

In 2021 Hart starred and produced via HartBeat the feature film Fatherhood. The movie has been watched by more than 91 million accounts globally making it one of the most successful original dramatic movies on Netflix. On the small screen, Hart starred in and produced Motor Trend’s “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew”, and “Celebrity Game Face” for E! Additionally, Hart can be seen on two original programs on Peacock: his first ever talk show “Hart to Heart” and the ‘Olympic Highlight” show which he stars opposite Snoop Dog. Both shows have received critical acclaim and praise for both Hart and LOL.

Hart recently wrapped production on two films, Lionsgate’s science-fiction-action-comedy, Borderlands, which he stars opposite Cate Blanchett. Along with Netflix’s Me Time which pairs Kevin and Mark Wahlberg for the first time. Later in 2022 Hart can be seen in Sony’s action-comedy, The Man from Toronto, starring alongside Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco.

In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix’s biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album”. Hart also starred in and produced “Die Hart,” the first production of its kind, created through his digital network, Laugh Out Loud, and Executive Produced through HartBeat Productions. In 2021 Kevin was nominated for an Emmy award for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.”

In December 2019, Hart’s Emmy nominated Docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up,” was released on Netflix. The intimate six-part series follows Hart’s life over the previous year, giving viewers an inside look to the events that shaped his life. Hart’s other recent box-office credits include Jumanji: The Next Level, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and The Upside. In 2018, Hart co-wrote, produced, and starred in Universal’s Night School, all under Hartbeat Productions. In 2017, Hart starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, his highest grossing movie to date. Hart’s previous credits include Central Intelligence, The Secret Life of Pets, and the Ride Along films.

Hart’s last global live standup comedy tour was “The Irresponsible Tour,” which was also released as an original Netflix standup special in April 2019. Additionally, his 2017 standup tour, “What Now,” grossed over $100 million worldwide and culminated in a performance to a sold-out crowd at Philadelphia’s NFL stadium.

Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over. His new book, Markus Makes a Movie debuted at number six on the coveted list and remained on the list for three weeks. Hart’s memoir, I Can’t Make This Up, debuted at number one on The New York Times Best Sellers List and remained on the Top 10 Nonfiction Hardcover Bestsellers List for ten weeks straight. Hart’s first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for “Best Original Audiobook in 2021.”

In the audio space, Hart can be heard bi-weekly on his radio talk show, “Straight from the Hart,” which airs on Sirius XM’s Laugh Out Loud Radio (channel 96). In 2019, “Straight from The Hart” became available on Pandora and now ranks as the #1 podcast across all genres. Hart can also be heard on his weekly Sirius podcast, “Comedy Gold Minds.”

Kevin’s brand partnerships include Fabletics Men, Chase J.P Morgan, Hydrow, Brüush, Tommy John and Therabody.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.