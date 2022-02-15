Comedian Celeste Barber Announces Dates For ‘Fine, Thanks. Tour’

“Australian Queen of Comedy” Celeste Barber is taking the U.S. by storm in 2022! Produced by Live Nation, the 42-city tour kicks off on July 6th at Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, Miami, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and more before wrapping up in Boston at Boch Center Wang Theatre on August 30th.

TICKETS: Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 18th at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com.

FINE, THANKS. TOUR 2022 DATES:

Wed Jul 06 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Thu Jul 07 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Fri Jul 08 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Sat Jul 09 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Sun Jul 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Mon Jul 11 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

Wed Jul 13 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theatre

Thu Jul 14 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

Fri Jul 15 – Cleveland, OH – Connor Palace at Playhouse Square**

Sat Jul 16 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

Sun Jul 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Mon Jul 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

Wed Jul 20 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Thu Jul 21 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Fri Jul 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Jul 24 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Mon Jul 25 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Wed Jul 27 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

Fri Jul 29 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Tue Aug 02 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Wed Aug 03 – Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Thu Aug 04 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri Aug 05 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sat Aug 06 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Sun Aug 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Mon Aug 08 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

Wed Aug 10 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

Thu Aug 11 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Fri Aug 12 – Dallas, TX – Bill and Winspear Opera House

Sat Aug 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre

Wed Aug 17 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

Thu Aug 18 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

Fri Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat Aug 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Wed Aug 24 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Thu Aug 25 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

Fri Aug 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Sat Aug 27 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Tue Aug 30 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

ABOUT CELESTE BARBER:

Hailed as the “Australian Queen of Comedy”, Celeste’s original celebrity parody Instagram account has attracted over 8.1 million followers. In 2019 she released her best-selling book Challenge Accepted and she was also seen on the 2019 Showtime Special of the same name. In 2020, she won the AACTA (The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards) for Favorite Comedy Performer of the Decade and in 2021, took out a Webby Special Achievement award.

Celeste won the ‘Funniest Lady on Instagram’ Award 2017 on WhoHaha.com; a digital platform co-founded by actor, director, producer, Elizabeth Banks which showcases women in comedy around the world. In 2019 she was included in Variety Magazine ‘Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch’ and she hosted the 5th Annual Daily Front Row Awards at the Beverly Hills hotel where the best in fashion in Hollywood are honored.

She is currently shooting her Netflix Comedy Wellmania, a new comedic drama series based on the novel Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness. The show centers around human tornado Liv (Barber) and a major health crisis where she is forced to rethink her ‘live fast die young’ attitude. Throwing herself body-first into a wellness journey, she tries everything from the benign to the bizarre in an attempt to get well quickly, and reclaim her old life.

In the summer of 2019-20, Australia that was ravaged by extreme bushfires and Barber raised 51 million dollars to support the Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Brigades Donation Fund. Her fundraiser drew global attention and broke records, and helped fund much-needed upgrades and providing high-tech equipment to ensure fires are better prepared for the next bushfire season.

Barber currently resides in Australia.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.