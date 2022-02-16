‘PEACEMAKER’ Renewed For A Second Season At HBO Max

HBO Max’s hit series, PEACEMAKER, has been renewed for a second season. Written and directed by James Gunn and starring John Cena, the eight-episode first season of the DC spinoff series premiered on Thursday, January 13 and will have its finale on February 17.

Gunn will direct and write all episodes for season two.

Rolling Stone heralded the series as “inspired” and “thrilling,” highlighting that “in a wildly oversaturated market for tales of hyper muscular men and women punching their way to justice, PEACEMAKER stands out.” The series debuted as the #1 new original streaming series for social engagement on Twitter across all of television and remains the #1 social show YTD across Max Originals on multiple social platforms.

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!” — James Gunn

“I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series.” — John Cena

