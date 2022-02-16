‘TEEN WOLF’ Series Cast To Reunite For First-Ever Original Movie

Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and MGM’s Orion Television have announced that the original cast of the iconic series “Teen Wolf” will reunite in a full-length movie exclusively for the service.

The announcement was made by Chris McCarthy, chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation, during the ViacomCBS Investors Event, and comes out of the previously announced multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios and writer and producer Jeff Davis, who developed the series.

In TEEN WOLF THE MOVIE, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Cast set to reprise their roles include:

Tyler Posey as Scott McCall

Holland Roden as Lydia Martin

Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate

Crystal Reed as Allison Argent

Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock

Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski

JR Bourne as Chris Argent

Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton

Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore

Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish

Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall

Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar

Additional cast names to be announced.

“‘Teen Wolf’ was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series WOLF PACK for Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Additionally, and as previously announced, under the partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios, Davis will also write and executive produce an all-new series, WOLF PACK, and will serve as showrunner and director for the pilot of the live-action ÆON FLUX for Paramount+, as well as additional titles for the ViacomCBS streaming service. All three titles will be available on Paramount+ in markets worldwide. Premiere dates to be announced.

The entire 100-episode “Teen Wolf” library is also available to stream on Paramount+ in key global markets.

