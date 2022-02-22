BTS Announce ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ Las Vegas Concert Events!

21st century pop icons BTS announced today that ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS’ would be held on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS’ will take place at Allegiant Stadium in front of a live audience. Additionally, the in-person live broadcast event “LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS” will be held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on all four days. The concert will also be streamed online on the last day of the tour on April 16.

Registration to purchase tickets for the new dates will begin now through Saturday, February 26th at 5pm PT and is available HERE.

This is approximately four months after the band performed in LA for ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA’ late November and early December last year.

Last week, BTS announced dates for ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – SEOUL’ which would mark the band’s first in-person concerts in Korea since October, 2019. The Seoul concerts will be held at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13.

Further information about the concert is available on global fan community platform Weverse.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in a span of a year and just over a month, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS was nominated two years in a row for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd and 64th GRAMMY Awards and has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.