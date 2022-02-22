Comedy Legend CHRIS ROCK Announces Dates For ‘Ego Death World Tour 2022’

Grammy and Emmy Award winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer, Chris Rock has announced his highly anticipated return to live comedy with his Ego Death World Tour 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the 38-date North American leg of Rock’s first world tour in over five years kicks off April 2nd in Atlantic City, NJ with two shows at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, and will make stops across the country in St. Louis, Denver, New York City, Chicago, and more, before wrapping November 17th at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, CA. A full list of tour dates is below. More dates will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, February 25th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.

Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, “Rustin ” and David O’Russell’s Untitled film. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.

In 2021 Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series “Fargo.” He also teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in the reimagining of the newest Saw franchise movie, “Spiral,” in which he produced and starred in. His most recent standup special, “Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut,” is currently streaming on Netflix.

In 2014 he led the ensemble cast of “Top Five,” a critically acclaimed comedy feature that he also wrote and directed. In 2009 Rock ventured into the documentary world as a writer and producer of “Good Hair,” and in 2014 he executive produced “Eat Drink Laugh: The Story of the Comic Strip,” a documentary recounting the history of one of New York’s most famous comedy venues. His feature acting credits include The Week Of, the Grown Ups and Madagascar franchises, 2 Days in New York, Death at a Funeral, Nurse Betty, Dogma, the hip-hop comedy CB4, and New Jack City.

His television work includes serving as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 1989 – 1993 and as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series “Everybody Hates Chris.” The series ran from 2005 – 2009 and is still one of the highest rated syndicated shows in the world.

In 2011, Rock made his Broadway debut starring in Stephen Adly Guirgis’s The Motherf**ker With The Hat.

Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author. In addition, he received two nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo,” and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

CHRIS ROCK EGO DEATH WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES:

All dates, cities and venues below subject to change.

* Not a Live Nation Date

Date City Venue Sat Apr 02 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Sat Apr 02 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW) Fri Apr 08 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino* Sat Apr 09 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort Casino Sat Apr 09 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW) Thu Apr 14 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood Fri Apr 15 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood Sat Apr 16 Durham, NC DPAC Wed Apr 20 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem Thu Apr 21 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem Fri Apr 22 Baltimore, MD The Lyric Fri May 06 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Sat May 07 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Fri Jun 03 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Tue Jun 07 Columbus, OH Ohio Theatre Thu Jun 09 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre Sat Jun 11 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre Tue Jun 14 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre At Old National Centre Thu Jun 16 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace at Playhouse Square Sat Jun 18 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Tue Jun 21 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre Thu Jun 23 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Fri Jun 24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Sat Jun 25 Mt Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino* Sun Jul 03 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Thu Jul 07 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre-Oakland Wed Jul 27 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Fri Jul 29 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Atlanta Sat Aug 27 Funner, CA Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino Sun Aug 28 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre Fri Sep 16 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Detroit Mon Sep 26 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center Thu Oct 06 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Thu Oct 13 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre Tue Oct 18 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre Fri Oct 21 Vancouver, BC UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Thu Oct 27 Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall Thu Nov 17 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre

