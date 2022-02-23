‘The Cabin in the Woods’ 4K Ultra HD™ Steelbook — Best Buy Exclusive Release Set For April!

Writer-director Drew Goddard’s wicked and twisted horror-thriller, The Cabin in the Woods, arrives April 19 on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital Best Buy Exclusive SteelBook® from Lionsgate.

Fans can pre-order this awesome release at https://bit.ly/CabinSteelbook.

Produced and written alongside Joss Whedon, The Cabin in the Woods features Kristen Connolly (The Happening, The Bay, Revolutionary Road), Chris Hemsworth (The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok, Snow White and the Huntsman), Anna Hutchison (Robert the Bruce, Encounter, Vengeance: A Love Story), Fran Kranz (Mass, The Village, Training Day), Jesse Williams (TV’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Brooklyn’s Finest), two-time Oscar®-nominated actor Richard Jenkins (2017, Best Supporting Actor, The Shape of Water; 2008, Best Actor, The Visitor) and three-time Primetime Emmy®Award winner Bradley Whitford (2019, TV’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”; 2015, TV’s “Transparent”; 2001, TV’s “The West Wing”). The Cabin in the Woods will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® for the suggested retail price of $27.99.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

A rambunctious group of five college friends steals away for a weekend of debauchery in an isolated country cabin, only to be attacked by horrific supernatural creatures in a night of endless terror and bloodshed. Sound familiar? Just wait. As the teens begin to exhibit standard horror-movie behavior, a group of technicians in a control room are scrutinizing, and sometimes even controlling, every move the terrified kids make! With their efforts continually thwarted by an all-powerful “eye in the sky,” do they have any chance of escape?

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Drew Goddard & Writer-Producer Joss Whedon

We Are Not Who We Are: Making The Cabin in the Woods

Primal Terror: Visual Effects

An Army of Nightmares: Makeup & Animatronic Effects

The Secret Secret Stash

Wondercon Q&A

Theatrical Trailer

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.