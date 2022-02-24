JERRY CANTRELL To Hit The Road On ‘Brighten’ Tour In April

Iconic singer, songwriter, guitarist, and Alice In Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell hits the road on his North American tour in support of his new LP, Brighten released late last year. The tour kicks off at the Palace Theater in St. Paul, MN on March 24, 2022 and winds its way around North America hitting major cities such as Toronto, CN, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, NYC, Philadelphia, Seattle and Los Angeles to name a few. See full tour routing below.

Tickets for the Brighten Tour are available via Jerry’s website, through Ticketmaster and wherever tickets are sold. Check local venues.

To make this tour even more attractive for fans, Jerry recently announced special VIP event packages at each show that offer fans tiered selections of exclusive experiences. These experiences include a meet & greet and photo opp with Jerry, personal autographed items of your choice, premium merch items, and at the top tier, a signed official “Atone” Gibson JC Signature Acoustic guitar. The guitar includes a letter of authenticity. Packages start at $100 all the way to $5500 which includes the Gibson guitar. (Details about VIP packages below)

.

Jerry’s touring band for this tour includes:

Tyler Bates (Guitar), Greg Puciato (Backing Vocals), Gil Sharone (Drums), George Adrian (Bass), Michael Rozon (Pedal Steel) and Jason Achilles (keys). The set will encompass songs from Brighten along with favorite hits from his catalog.

Brighten’s release was met with praise from fans and critics alike. SPIN wrote: ??”…It’s an eclectic record fueled by a mix of acoustic and electric instruments that Cantrell used to extrapolate on themes like doubt, resiliency, and moving on from the past. Needless to say, it’s easily the most upbeat-sounding album in his lengthy discography. That’s just fine by him.”

Brighten was included on many critics’ best albums of 2021 lists including Consequence, Guitar World, and American Songwriter.

Consequence wrote “True to its title, Jerry Cantrell’s third solo album is an uplifting, shimmering acoustic rock album. Fans of Alice In Chains’ unplugged sound will find much to appreciate here… His new material is far more optimistic, while remaining directly honest. And, as expected, the guitar tones are impeccable throughout.”

Jerry spent most of late 2021 celebrating the release of Brighten, including performing an intimate showcase of the songs at “An Evening With Jerry Cantrell” at the Grammy Museum in LA. Watch the live performance of “Brighten” here and stream here.

Jerry co-produced Brighten with film composer Tyler Bates [300, John Wick] and long-time Engineer Paul Fig. Reflecting a classic spirit, they welcomed a dynamic cast of supporting players, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr., Duff McKagan on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato handling all of the backing vocals along with Lola Bates, pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ, Jordan Lewis on piano, Matias Ambrogi-Torres on strings, and Joe Barresi [Tool, Queens of the Stone Age] overseeing the mixing of Brighten.

VIP PACKAGES

JERRY CANTRELL: ULTIMATE GUITAR EXPERIENCE – $5,500

EXPERIENCE INCLUDES:

Jerry Cantrell “Atone” Gibson Signature Acoustic Guitar signed by Jerry with letter of authenticity

Custom Jerry Cantrell “Brighten” Guitar Pedal

Meet & Greet with Jerry Cantrell

Photo with Jerry Cantrell

Exclusive Access to Soundcheck (last 15 minutes)

Jerry Cantrell Custom Guitar Strap

Show Poster

T-shirt (selected at the merch booth)

Commemorative VIP Laminate

Early Entry

First-Access Merchandise Shopping

Bring one item to be signed by Jerry Cantrell

JERRY CANTRELL: MEET & GREET + SOUNDCHECK EXPERIENCE – $300

EXPERIENCE INCLUDES:

Meet & Greet with Jerry Cantrell

Photo with Jerry Cantrell

Exclusive Access to Soundcheck (last 15 minutes)

Jerry Cantrell Custom Guitar Strap

T-shirt (selected at the merch booth)

Commemorative VIP Laminate

Early Entry

First-Access Merchandise Shopping

Bring one item to be signed by Jerry Cantrell

JERRY CANTRELL: MERCH EXPERIENCE – $100

Show Poster

Two (2) items of your choice (selected at the merch booth)

Commemorative VIP Laminate

Early Entry

First-Access Merchandise Shopping

JERRY CANTRELL 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Thu-Mar-24 St. Paul Palace Theatre

Sat-Mar-26 Chicago The Vic Theatre

Mon-Mar-28 Detroit St. Andrews Hall

Tue-Mar-29 Toronto History

Thu-Mar-31 Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre

Sat-Apr-02 Atlantic City Music Box @ Borgata

Sun-Apr-03 Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts

Tue-Apr-05 New York Irving Plaza

Wed-Apr-06 Boston Big Night Live

Fri-Apr-08 Baltimore Rams Head Live

Sat-Apr-09 Raleigh The Ritz

Sun-Apr-10 Charlotte Fillmore

Tue-Apr-12 Orlando House of Blues

Wed-Apr-13 St. Petersburg Jannus Live

Fri-Apr-15 Atlanta Tabernacle

Sun-Apr-17 Nashville Ryman Auditorium

Tue-Apr-19 New Orleans Fillmore

Thu-Apr-21 Dallas House of Blues

Fri-Apr-22 San Antonio Aztec Theatre

Sat-Apr-23 Houston House of Blues

Mon-Apr-25 Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom

Wed-Apr-27 Denver The Summit

Thu-Apr-28 Salt Lake City The Depot

Sun-May-01 Portland Roseland Theater

Mon-May-02 Seattle Moore Theatre

Wed-May-04 Sacramento Ace of Spades

Thu-May-05 Los Angeles Belasco Theatre

Sat-May-07 Las Vegas House of Blues

Sun-May-08 San Diego House of Blues

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.