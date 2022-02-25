COREY FELDMAN Unleashes Official Music Video For “Comeback King”

Corey Feldman has released the official music video for his latest certified banger, “Comeback King.” The fiery track, which features a heaping helping of old-school flavor and anthemic flow, is the first single from Feldman’s new album, Love Left 2: Arm Me with Love, a sequel to his debut album and his first full-length studio album of all-new music in six years.

“Comeback King” is not only undeniably catchy but an anthem for positivity to lift us from our darkest days. But, most importantly, it’s a testament to Feldman’s unrelenting creative drive and never-say-die attitude.

The all-new box set Love Left 2.1 celebrates the early years of his music career (1986-1994). Love Left 2.1 will only be available in physical formats (limited to 500 copies) and will not be released digitally. To order, please visit www.coreyfeldman.net.

Check out the video for “Comeback King” below, along with more details on the epic box set release!

