Riff Raff - Lilac Lightning Tour
RIFF RAFF Announces Dates For ‘The Lilac Lightning Tour’

Rapper Riff Raff is set to hit the road this spring on his upcoming Lilac Lightning Tour. As well as the tour, this ever-evolving artist is set to release a single of the same name on March 4th ahead of the start of the tour on March 16th.

This tour and new music follow the success of Riff Raff’s April 2021 release “Turquoise Tornado” which was released independently with over 15 million streams on Spotify, in addition to the release of the official remix to his TikTok anthem “Moss” achieving over 2 Million streams in just its first week.

Riff Raff is excited to hit the road this spring performing some of his classics like never before with a live band as well as new music that he will be releasing while on road. This tour is sponsored by ACTIV-8 a Delta 8 company that has created custom Lilac Lightning flavored Delta 8 shots that will be sold on tour in legal markets.

When asked about his upcoming tour and new single of the same name, Riff Raff said, “I can’t wait to hit the road this spring on The Lilac Lightning Tour, to get back on the road and perform for my fans. This is going to be a special tour for me as I’m going to be bringing out a full live band with me to give fans a chance to hear some of my classic songs like they have never heard before as well as dive into new music I have been working on. I’ve also partnered with ACTIV-8 to bring some Lilac Lightning into people’s lives with my custom flavored Delta 8 shots.”

Riff Raff aka Jody Highroller aka Dale Dan Tony is an All-American recording artist whose family heritage is of Swedish German Russian & Israeli origins and born in Texas. He is known for his freestyle skills and creative wordplay. His natural wordsmith & poetic/visual creative depiction is so vastly different that he can record hit songs in so many different genres. Riff Raff has become one of the biggest and most underrated musician/icon athletes of our time. Riff Raff has a cult like following that consume whatever he puts out. Recently moving over to Audio Salad for distribution, Riff finally feels that his music can be heard and seen by many millions more. Stay tuned to Riff Raff’s socials below for more updates on is upcoming tour as well as updates on the release of new music.

The Lilac Lightning Tour:
Mar 16            Dallas, TX                              Ruins
Mar 17            Hobbs, NM                             Diamond Lil’s
Mar 18            El Paso, TX                             Amano Artist Co-Op
Mar 20            Santa Ana, CA                        La Santa
Mar 22            San Diego, CA                        Brick By Brick
Mar 23            West Hollywood, CA             Whisky A Go Go
Mar 24            Morro Bay, CA                       The Siren
Mar 25            Nevada City, CA                    Haven Underground
Mar 26            Arcata, CA                              Arcata Theatre Lounge
Mar 28            Twin Falls, ID                         360’s Main Event Center
Mar 29            Boise, ID                                 The Shredder
Mar 30            Bozeman, MT                         El Camino Bar
Mar 31            Missoula, MT                         Monk’s Bar
Apr 1               Idaho Falls, ID                        The Gem
Apr 2               Denver, CO                             The Roxy
Apr 3               Manitou Springs, CO              Armadillo Ranch
Apr 5               Omaha, NE                             Barnato
Apr 6               Rock Island, IL                       Skylark
Apr 7               Sioux Falls, SD                       Bigs Sports Bar
Apr 8               Topeka, KS                             The Woodshed
Apr 9               Warrensburg, MO                   Bodie’s
Apr 10             Phoenix, AZ               Phoenix Events & Entertainment Complex
Apr 14             Providence, RI                        Fête Music Hall
Apr 14             Manchester, NH                      Jewel Music Venue
Apr 15             Reading, PA                            Reverb
Apr 16             Portland, ME                          Aura
Apr 18             Syracuse, NY                          Westcott Theatre
Apr 19             Brooklyn, NY                         Sovereign Smoke House
Apr 20             Horseheads, NY                      The L
Apr 21             Kent, OH                                The Outpost Concert Club
Apr 22             Rochester, NY                        Montage Music Hall
Apr 23             Columbus, OH                        Park Street Cantina
Apr 24             West Chicago, IL                    WC Social Club
Apr 28             Myrtle Beach, SC                   Tin Roof – Myrtle Beach
Apr 29             Charlotte, NC                          Black Box Theatre
Apr 30             Savannah, GA                         Elan Savannah
May 1              Mobile, AL                             Alabama Music Box

For More Info on Riff Raff:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiffRaffOfficial/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jodyhighroller/
Website: https://planetriffraff.com/

