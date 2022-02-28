RIFF RAFF Announces Dates For ‘The Lilac Lightning Tour’

Rapper Riff Raff is set to hit the road this spring on his upcoming Lilac Lightning Tour. As well as the tour, this ever-evolving artist is set to release a single of the same name on March 4th ahead of the start of the tour on March 16th.

This tour and new music follow the success of Riff Raff’s April 2021 release “Turquoise Tornado” which was released independently with over 15 million streams on Spotify, in addition to the release of the official remix to his TikTok anthem “Moss” achieving over 2 Million streams in just its first week.

Riff Raff is excited to hit the road this spring performing some of his classics like never before with a live band as well as new music that he will be releasing while on road. This tour is sponsored by ACTIV-8 a Delta 8 company that has created custom Lilac Lightning flavored Delta 8 shots that will be sold on tour in legal markets.

When asked about his upcoming tour and new single of the same name, Riff Raff said, “I can’t wait to hit the road this spring on The Lilac Lightning Tour, to get back on the road and perform for my fans. This is going to be a special tour for me as I’m going to be bringing out a full live band with me to give fans a chance to hear some of my classic songs like they have never heard before as well as dive into new music I have been working on. I’ve also partnered with ACTIV-8 to bring some Lilac Lightning into people’s lives with my custom flavored Delta 8 shots.”

Riff Raff aka Jody Highroller aka Dale Dan Tony is an All-American recording artist whose family heritage is of Swedish German Russian & Israeli origins and born in Texas. He is known for his freestyle skills and creative wordplay. His natural wordsmith & poetic/visual creative depiction is so vastly different that he can record hit songs in so many different genres. Riff Raff has become one of the biggest and most underrated musician/icon athletes of our time. Riff Raff has a cult like following that consume whatever he puts out. Recently moving over to Audio Salad for distribution, Riff finally feels that his music can be heard and seen by many millions more. Stay tuned to Riff Raff’s socials below for more updates on is upcoming tour as well as updates on the release of new music.

The Lilac Lightning Tour:

Mar 16 Dallas, TX Ruins

Mar 17 Hobbs, NM Diamond Lil’s

Mar 18 El Paso, TX Amano Artist Co-Op

Mar 20 Santa Ana, CA La Santa

Mar 22 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

Mar 23 West Hollywood, CA Whisky A Go Go

Mar 24 Morro Bay, CA The Siren

Mar 25 Nevada City, CA Haven Underground

Mar 26 Arcata, CA Arcata Theatre Lounge

Mar 28 Twin Falls, ID 360’s Main Event Center

Mar 29 Boise, ID The Shredder

Mar 30 Bozeman, MT El Camino Bar

Mar 31 Missoula, MT Monk’s Bar

Apr 1 Idaho Falls, ID The Gem

Apr 2 Denver, CO The Roxy

Apr 3 Manitou Springs, CO Armadillo Ranch

Apr 5 Omaha, NE Barnato

Apr 6 Rock Island, IL Skylark

Apr 7 Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Sports Bar

Apr 8 Topeka, KS The Woodshed

Apr 9 Warrensburg, MO Bodie’s

Apr 10 Phoenix, AZ Phoenix Events & Entertainment Complex

Apr 14 Providence, RI Fête Music Hall

Apr 14 Manchester, NH Jewel Music Venue

Apr 15 Reading, PA Reverb

Apr 16 Portland, ME Aura

Apr 18 Syracuse, NY Westcott Theatre

Apr 19 Brooklyn, NY Sovereign Smoke House

Apr 20 Horseheads, NY The L

Apr 21 Kent, OH The Outpost Concert Club

Apr 22 Rochester, NY Montage Music Hall

Apr 23 Columbus, OH Park Street Cantina

Apr 24 West Chicago, IL WC Social Club

Apr 28 Myrtle Beach, SC Tin Roof – Myrtle Beach

Apr 29 Charlotte, NC Black Box Theatre

Apr 30 Savannah, GA Elan Savannah

May 1 Mobile, AL Alabama Music Box

