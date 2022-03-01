Papa Roach Announce Release Date For 11th Studio Album ‘EGO TRIP’

After months of teasing and multiple single releases, Papa Roach have officially announced EGO TRIP will be released April 8, 2022 via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG’s independent label and artist services arm).

The eleventh studio album of a career that continues to carve a fearless and singular path through a fourth decade, EGO TRIP sees Papa Roach continuing to break new ground in a time when many are desperate for what they once knew. As vocalist Jacoby Shaddix explains, “Now isn’t the time for comfort or conformity, but to be inspired and build something new. Something better, in order to channel something more.”

In addition to today’s announcement, and in celebration of their headline tour kicking off this evening, the iconic rock band have shared a new single with fans. “Cut The Line” carries the band’s energetic, heavy guitar and drums and soaring choruses with the question “Are You Tangled Up Inside?”. The accompanying music video which will be released Friday 10a Pacific HERE, brings the band back to the feeling of their original practice space in an intimate, smoky, in your face performance video.

Fans can pre-order EGO TRIP and stream new single “Cut The Line” today at https://PapaRoach.lnk.to/egotrip.

“Cut The Line” joins previously released singles “Stand Up”, “Dying To Believe”, “Kill The Noise” (which held the no. 1 position on the Mainstream Rock Charts for over a month) and genre-bending banger of a single “Swerve” featuring Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333) and Sueco, all pulled from a 2020 writing session with the iconic rock band and a tight-knit creative team including familiar collaborators Colin “Doc” Brittain, Nick Furlong, Jason Evigan and new team members WZRD BLD and Andrew Goldstein.

An album that sprouted almost by mistake in the throes of a global lockdown, its seeds were planted when the quartet entered a COVID-secure mansion in Temecula, California in the summer of 2020. What started as an escape and an exercise in keeping the creative juices flowing, in a world that had completely ground to a halt, quickly grew into something bigger. Purposeful, provocative, and just the right side of the line between confident and cocky (“I really hope [the album title] stops a few people in their tracks” cackles Jacoby), Ego Trip is Papa Roach -completed by guitarist Jerry Horton, bassist Tobin Esperance and drummer Tony Palermo – at its boldest and most brilliant.

Papa Roach are kicking off their North American “Kill The Noise Tour” featuring very special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves with a SOLD OUT show in Anaheim, CA tonight. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will make stops in the United States and Canada, marking the band’s first headlining tour in three years.

In what is gearing up to be a very busy year for the band, Papa Roach recently announced their return to Mexico City on April 4th at Pepsi Center – a special co-headline event with Simple Plan, and opening act Emo Nite spinning eclectic nostalgic hits throughout the evening. Papa Roach were also part of a massive announcement for this year’s Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA along with My Chemical Romance, Foo Fighters, Slipknot, KISS, Bring Me The Horizon, Halestorm, Evanescence and more.

A full list of tour dates is below with more information, tickets and VIP packages available here.

Papa Roach + Special Guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves

March 1 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues – SOLD OUT

March 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

March 5 – Salt Lake City – The Great Saltair

March 6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

March 8 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

March 9 – Omaha, NE – Ralston Arena

March 11 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory – LOW TICKETS

March 12 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana – LOW TICKETS

March 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – LOW TICKETS

March 15 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy Power House

March 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

March 19 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

March 20 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

March 22 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

March 23 – Washington, D.C. – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

March 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena – LOW TICKETS

March 26 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall – SOLD OUT

March 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

March 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

March 30 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater

Papa Roach with Special Guest Highly Suspect

May 21 – St Louis, MO – 105.7 The Point “PointFest 2022”

May 22 – Springfield, MO – The Shrine Mosque

May 24 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

May 26 – San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center & Arena

Festival and Special Appearances

April 1 – Monterrey, MX – Tecate Pa’l Norte

April 2 – Monterrey, MX – Tecate Pa’l Norte

April 4 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Center ^

May 19 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville Festival

May 28 – Houston, TX – 94.5 KTBZ Presents BuzzFest

May 29 – Dallas, TX – 97.1 The Eagle Presents BFD ‘22

July 15 – Mansfield, OH – Inkarceration Festival

October 8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

^ Special Show with SIMPLE PLAN and Emo Nite

About Papa Roach

Papa Roach are two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling leaders in Alternative Hard Rock music, who last year celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their iconic album “INFEST”. 20 years into their career, the band continues to have global success.

Visit / Follow / Subscribe: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok | Spotify

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.