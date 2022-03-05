A teaser trailer for the much-buzzed-about web series, CYCLOPS CHRONICLES: THE STORY OF SCOTT SUMMERS, created by and starring Keith Sutliff (The Mason Brothers, The Refuge), has been unleashed!

Check out the teaser trailer for the new project ahead of the show’s release on YouTube and other platforms this Spring.

CYCLOPS CHRONICLES is an unofficial, unauthorized fan-based series based on the Marvel comics character and has been produced for entertainment purposes only. It will stream for FREE on platforms.

