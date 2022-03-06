MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ Returns With All-New Episodes On March 10th

MTV has announced that its highly anticipated hit series Siesta Key, returns on an all new night for another explosive season starting Thursday, March 10 at 9PM ET/PT. This summer in the Key is about change, growing up, finding yourself, and deciding who you want to hold close… and who you’ve outgrown. The new slate of scorching episodes spotlights Juliette, Kelsey, Chloe, Madisson, Amanda, Garrett, and Brandon along with a few fresh faces, as they face unexpected challenges and surprises.

Check out the teaser trailer for the new season below.

More about the new season:

The cracks are showing in Juliette and Sam’s fairytale romance – turns out having it all doesn’t always equal happiness. Juliette will have to choose between her relationship or herself as she continues to navigate growing a fashion empire and her thirst for independence.

Kelsey questions her choices as her business poses unforeseen challenges and her relationship hits a standstill.

Chloe continues her enlightened journey with a new man by her side who could finally be THE one. Meanwhile, Cara continues to question her every move.

Madisson has started her new life in LA, but is planning her dream wedding in Siesta Key.

Amanda has found a guy on her level but struggles to commit when her family life takes a turn.

Garrett has met the love of his life Kenna, but his world is turned upside down when his closest friends voice their disapproval.

And Brandon is stepping up to the plate of fatherhood, while trying to stay true to his own passions.

Catch-up on previous seasons of Siesta Key on Paramount+, the official series page, and the MTV App.

For more, follow Siesta Key on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok and join the conversation using #SiestaKey.

From Entertainment One (eOne) the studio behind “Ex On The Beach,” executive producer is Tara Long, and from Creature Films the team behind “Laguna Beach,” executive producers are Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez. Tom Danon, Gary Kompothecras, Warren Skeels, Cecily Deutsch and Scott B. Morgan also serve as executive producers. Daniel Blau Rogge and Jennifer Aguirre executive produce for MTV.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.