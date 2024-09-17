Comedian SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO Announces Dates For 2025 ‘It Ain’t Right’ Tour

Renowned comedian, actor, and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco has officially announced his 2025 ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour. Building on the extraordinary success of his 2024 run, which saw multiple sold-out shows and record-breaking performances, Maniscalco continues to make history as one of the most influential figures in comedy.

Maniscalco invites fans to join him on the ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour, where he humorously dissects today’s absurdities, from nonexistent manners and soaring prices to the chaos of social media. His unique take on the shamelessness of modern life promises a night of laughter at the world’s many wrongs.

Sebastian Maniscalco shattered his unprecedented personal milestone for most consecutive performances by a comedian at Madison Square Garden extending his residency with a fifth show in response to overwhelming demand. With his current achievement, he is poised to surpass his 2019 record, solidifying his place as the comedian with the most consecutive performances and the highest-grossing comedy event in North American history. Hailed by The New York Times as the “hottest comic in America,” Maniscalco is celebrated for his impeccable timing, relatable storytelling, and unique physical comedy. He made history as the first comedian to headline the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

“The response to this tour has been nothing short of incredible—the crowds have been electric, and the energy is just through the roof,” said Maniscalco. “We’re gearing up to bring you even more on the second leg, and I can’t wait to get back out there. See you soon!”

Due to overwhelming demand, the “It Ain’t Right” tour will add 23 new cities in 2025, beginning on January 17 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT. The tour will hit major U.S. cities like Denver, Detroit, as well as three more tri-state arena shows including Brooklyn, Newark, and Belmont Park.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Wednesday, September 18. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 20 at 10am local time at SebastianLive.com

‘IT AIN’T RIGHT’ 2024 TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – SOLD OUT

Thu Sep 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – SOLD OUT

Fri Sep 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – SOLD OUT

Sat Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – SOLD OUT

Sun Sept 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – LOW INVENTORY

Thu Sep 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Fri Sep 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – SOLD OUT

Sat Sep 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sun Sep 29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena – LOW INVENTORY

Thu Oct 03 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Fri Oct 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – SOLD OUT

Sat Oct 05 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – SOLD OUT

Sun Oct 06 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Thu Oct 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Sat Oct 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sun Oct 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu Oct 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Oct 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Nov 06 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Fri Nov 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center – LOW INVENTORY

Sat Nov 09 – Chicago, IL– United Center – SOLD OUT

Sun Nov 10 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center

Thu Nov 14 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre – LOW INVENTORY

Fri Nov 15 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena

Sat Nov 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sun Nov 17 – Syracuse, NY – Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Thu Nov 21 – Montreal, QC– Bell Centre

Fri Nov 22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – SOLD OUT

Sat Nov 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – LOW INVENTORY

Sun Nov 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Wed Dec 04 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena – LOW INVENTORY

Thu Dec 05 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Sat Dec 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Thu Dec 12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Fri Dec 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

Sat Dec 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Dec 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

‘IT AIN’T RIGHT’ 2025 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jan 17 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Sun Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jan 30 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

Fri Jan 31 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort*

Sat Feb 01 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Fri Feb 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Feb 08 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Fri Feb 14 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Feb 15 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

Sun Feb 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sat Feb 22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Mar 05 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

Thu Mar 06 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

Fri Mar 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Mar 08 – Newark, NY – Prudential Center

Sun Mar 09 – Providence, RI – Amica Mutual Pavilion

Sat Mar 15 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sun Mar 16 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

Sat Mar 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Sat Mar 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Mar 23 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Thu Apr 03 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Fri Apr 04 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Sat May 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater (Early Show)*

Sat May 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater (Late Show)*

Sun May 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater (Early Show)*

Sun May 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater (Late Show)*

*Not A Live Nation Date

ABOUT SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO

Sebastian Maniscalco is the undisputed king of physical comedy, hailed by The New York Times as the “hottest comic in America.” He has been performing for over two decades amassing a huge loyal fanbase and as Pollstar has noted, “He’s been a voice in the vanguard of a live comedy revolution.” During his latest tour, Maniscalco conquered New York City by selling out Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, and Prudential Center, and with his two shows at Chicago’s United Center, he is currently the highest-grossing comedian in the venue’s three-decade history. With residencies at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, as well as the Wynn, Encore Theatre in Las Vegas, he continues his record-breaking arena shows that earned him the top spot on Pollstar’s Top Comedy Tours list. He has also starred in 6 comedy specials for networks such as Netflix, Showtime and Comedy Central.

Maniscalco’s comedic prowess extends far beyond the stand-up stage, seamlessly translating his talents into film, television, and podcasting. His new series, Bookie, co-produced with the legendary Chuck Lorre, premiered on Max in November 2023 and has already been renewed for a second season. The show follows a veteran bookie navigating the impending legalization of sports gambling and the evolving culture that bounces him around Los Angeles. On the big screen, Maniscalco appears in a range of projects including John Krasinski’s family-friendly film IF, which combines live action and animation; the comedy-drama Unfrosted, written, produced and directed by Jerry Seinfeld; the animated hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie; the Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold; and the dramedy Somewhere in Queens with Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf. In 2023, he marked his first leading role by co-writing and starring in About My Father, a Lionsgate production loosely based on his Italian family experience, alongside Robert De Niro. Additionally, Maniscalco has appeared in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Peter Farrelly’s Oscar-winning Green Book.

In addition to his work in television and stand-up, Maniscalco currently hosts The Pete and Sebastian Show with his hilarious co-host, Pete Correale. The podcast is available on all major platforms. Maniscalco is also an author of the national best-selling memoir, “Stay Hungry,” an inspiring, honest, and uproarious collection of essays that traces his career from the trials and tribulations – to reaching the pinnacles of comedy success. Maniscalco’s success is a testament to his perseverance and hustle – with his tireless work ethic and undeniable talent, it’s safe to say that Maniscalco will continue to be a fixture in comedy and entertainment for years to come.