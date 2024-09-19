‘The West Wing: The Complete Series’ To Hit Blu-ray On October 1st!

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment has announced the upcoming release of The West Wing: The Complete Series for the first time ever on Blu-ray. The release comes just in time for the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the critically acclaimed series. Get ready to binge all 156 episodes from NBC/WBTV’s Emmy® Award-winning original series, along with hours of special features including over 20 commentaries, behind-the-scenes featurettes, unaired scenes, gag reels, and more. The brilliant political drama, following an extraordinarily intimate look at an American President and the inner workings of the White House, will be available to own on Blu-ray on October 1. Pre-order your copy today.

Created by Aaron Sorkin, who executive produced with Thomas Schlamme and John Wells, The West Wing stars Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, John Spencer, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen. John Wells Productions produced the series in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The West Wing, which originally aired on NBC from 1999 to 2006, garnered widespread acclaim with three Golden Globe Awards, two Peabody Awards, and 26 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series for four consecutive seasons (2000-2003). This year, the groundbreaking series celebrates its 25th anniversary.

SYNOPSIS: Widely considered one of the best series of all time, The West Wing remains a landmark achievement in television, earning 26 Emmys, including four for Outstanding Drama Series. With its sharp writing and memorable ensemble cast, the show continues to inspire audiences with its intimate look at the triumphs, sacrifices and inner politics of the White House.