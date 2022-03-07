PHOEBE BRIDGERS Announces Dates for 2022 ‘Reunion Tour’

Phoebe Bridgers has announced more live shows as part of her Reunion Tour. The acclaimed singer/songwriter had a busy 2021, with 4 GRAMMY nominations, multiple late night TV performances – including a smashing debut on Saturday Night Live – a sold out Fall tour, multiple festival appearances, two songs for charity (“That Funny Feeling” and “Day After Tomorrow”) and collaborations with Taylor Swift, The Killers, Paul McCartney, Metallica and more. Most recently, she received Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music Trailblazer Award and revealed plans for her own monthly radio show, Saddest Factory Radio, on Sirius XMU. Now, she’s getting ready to go back on the road, this time, taking her critically acclaimed Punisher album to audiences across the United States and Canada, as well as to the UK and Europe for the very first time.

The North American run of the Reunion Tour includes a slew of dates April to August – and makes stops in Atlanta, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, Seattle. Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Registration is open now and closes Tuesday, March 8 at 12pm EST. Verified Fan Presale begins Thursday, March 10th at 12pm local time. $1 of every headline show ticket sold will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, fiscally sponsored by The West Fund, which helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.

Praise for Phoebe Bridgers’ Reunion Tour 2021:

“The casualness with which Bridgers regarded certain aspects of the proceedings belied a tight, expert 80-minute set that delivered on all key counts, most especially purely musical ones…It did get loud. But if you’re somebody who hungers for acoustically based music but finds most of it too milquetoast, Bridgers is the cure for that. Like Aimee Mann before her, she can do finger-picking songs barbed enough to draw blood.” – Variety

“The baseline of Bridgers’ success, though, is her bottomless well of spectral, trembling ballads about depression and yearning and alienation, many of them collected on Punisher, the 2020 album that elevated her to celebrity status and crystallized her as a key influence and archetype in modern music. As a headliner for a festival of Pitchfork’s focus and scope, there could hardly be a more obvious choice.” – Stereogum

“Bridgers is easily slotting into a tradition of indie greats that came before her, that moved to big rooms with comfort. The sturdiness of her songwriting is holding up to the new challenges.” – Uproxx

“Bridgers brought her A-game, impressively making the 7,000-seat, open-air venue feel like an intimate bedroom.” – American Songwriter

“With these first up-tempo tracks, we see Bridgers has grown comfortable with the tour’s setlist (this was their penultimate show), but also the ease in playing her hometown, at a venue at which she saw shows growing up, just miles away from the Rose Bowl. A deep nostalgia and pride characterize the show atop her already wistful discography.” – Music Connection

PHOEBE BRIDGERS REUNION TOUR 2022 DATES:

4/13: Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

4/15: Coachella – Indio, CA

4/22: Coachella – Indio, CA

5/13: The Amp at Craig Ranch – Las Vegas, NV

5/14: Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT

5/17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

5/19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

5/20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – Austin, TX

5/21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

5/22: Hangout Fest – Gulf Shores, AL

5/24: The Cuban Club – Tampa, FL

5/25: St Augustine Amphitheatre – St Augustine, FL

5/27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA

5/28: Forecastle Festival – Louisville, KY

5/31: Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

6/1: The Waiting Room Outdoors – Omaha, NE

6/3: BMO Harris Pavilion – Milwaukee, WI

6/4: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

6/7: RBC Echo Beach – Toronto, ON

6/8: MTelus – Montreal, QC

6/9: Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME

6/11: The Anthem – Washington, DC

6/12: The Anthem – Washington, DC

6/13: Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell – Brooklyn, NY

6/20: Fairview Park – Dublin, Ireland

6/22: Barrowland – Glasgow, UK

6/24-25: Glastonbury – Somerset, UK

6/26: O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

6/30: Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, Denmark

7/2: Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium

7/3: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival – Ewijk, Netherlands

7/5: Carroponte – Milan, Italy

7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival – Bilbao, Spain

7/8: Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

7/9: NOS Alive Festival – Lisbon, Portugal

7/14: Colours of Ostrava – Ostrava, Czech Republic

7/17: Lollapalooza Paris – Paris, France

7/22: Latitude Festival – Suffolk, UK

7/23: O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

7/26: O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

8/7: Hinterland – Saint Charles, IA

8/18: Spokane Pavilion – Spokane, WA

8/20: Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC

8/23: Marymoor Park – Redmond, WA

8/25: Edgefield Amphitheater – Troudale, OR

8/27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA

8/28: This Ain’t No Picnic – Los Angeles, CA

Keep up with Phoebe Bridgers:

Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Web

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.