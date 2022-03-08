ALANIS MORISSETTE Announces 2022 Tour Dates Celebrating 25 Years of ‘Jagged Little Pill’

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced North American dates for her world tour celebrating 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL. The new dates follow Alanis’ sold out #1 female-fronted tour from 2021, which was also one of the Top Worldwide Tours of 2021 selling over 500,000 tickets.

Produced by Live Nation, the new tour dates will kick off in Ottawa on July 10th and hit cities including Toronto and Vancouver before wrapping in Mountain View, CA on August 6th. On the North American portion of the tour, Alanis will be joined by special guest Garbage. On the European tour dates, Beth Orton will appear as a special guest.

Public on-sale begins on Friday, March 11th at 10 am local time HERE. Citi is the official card of US dates on the Alanis Morissette 2022 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 9 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, March 10 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

American Express®? Cardmembers can purchase Front of the Line®? presale tickets before the general public for all Canada dates beginning Wednesday, March 9th at 10 am local time through Thursday, March 10th at 10 pm local time.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://alanis.com/.

Alanis will also release her new song, “Olive Branch” on Friday via Epiphany Music. “Olive Branch” was co-written by Alanis and Michael Farrell and produced by Michael Farrell and Henrik Jakobsson.

2022 World Tour Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill :

North American Tour Dates:

July 10 – Ottawa – “Ottawa Bluesfest”

*July 12 – Montreal – Bell Centre

July 13 – London, Ontario – “Rock the Park Fest”

*July 17 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage

*July 19 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

**July 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

*July 23 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

*July 24 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

*July 27 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

*July 28 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

*July 31 – Vancouver, BC- Rogers Arena

*Aug 2 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

*Aug 4 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

***Aug 6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

*Garbage appearing

**Special guest to be announced June 25

*** Special guest to be announced June 3

European Tour Dates:

*June 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

*June 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

*June 14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

*June 16 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

*June 19 – Glasgow, UK – OVO HYDRO

*June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

*June 23 – Birmingham, UK – United Arena

*June 24 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

*June 25 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

*June 28 – London, UK – The 02

*June 29 – London, UK – The 02

*Beth Orton appearing

About Alanis Morissette:

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette’s 1995 debut, “JAGGED LITTLE PILL,” was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness. In 2001, Alanis was awarded the Global Tolerance Award by the Friends of the United Nations for her contributions to promoting tolerance through the arts. In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art. On December 5, 2019, “JAGGED LITTLE PILL” the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. The show was nominated for fifteen Tony Awards and won 2 Tony Awards at the 2021 ceremony. In July of 2020, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews. In August of 2021, Alanis kicked off her sold out world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. The tour became the #1 female-fronted tour from 2021 and also one of the Top Worldwide Tours of 2021 selling over 500,000 tickets. Alanis also stars in Fox’s sitcom, “The Great North,” which will return for season 3 in 2022. For more information see www.alanis.com.

About Garbage:

Iconic alternative rock band Garbage consists of lead singer Shirley Manson, multi-instrumentalists Duke Erikson and Steve Marker and drummer Butch Vig. Garbage have been together as a band for over 25 years, with more than 17 million albums under their belt, multiple Grammy nominations and a James Bond theme song for the film The World is Not Enough. Described as the “alternative to everything” by Pitchfork Magazine, Garbage set up their own, independently-run record label, STUNVOLUME through which they have been releasing their own records since 2012. The band’s latest, ferocious new album No Gods No Masters , released in June of this year, is an ambitious, indignant record – overtly socio/ political in tone – touching on themes ranging from global unrest, encroaching climate change, the Black Lives Matter movement, sexism and misogyny. According to music critics all over the globe, they have made the perfect record to articulate these strange and chaotic times. Enjoying a career of nearly 30 years and counting, garbage remain one of the most influential bands in alternative rock and one of the most respected live bands of their generation.

