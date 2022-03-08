Legendary Rockers KISS Launch Their Own Brand of “Cold Gin”

You wanted the best, you got the best — ice-cold KISS gin to go with your tonic! It’s what legions of U.S.-based KISS fans have been waiting for since the release of the band’s classic track “Cold Gin” in 1974 and can now order online from March 8th. You can now crank up the music and raise a glass of globally awarded KISS Cold Gin to unleash your inner rock star!

Following the 2021 U.S. launch of KISS Rum Kollection under the new brand “Drink It Up by KISS,” the gin is the fourth product to complete the portfolio. Like the band, KISS Cold Gin is bold and uncompromising. Inspired by the band’s roots in New York City, KISS gin creates a taste explosion that’s always cranked up to 11.

It’s only natural that rock titans, KISS, collaborated with an award-winning company like Brands For Fans to create a product as pure as the rock ‘n’ roll they play. Having received two internationally recognized awards for quality, KISS Cold Gin has a five-time distilled base including juniper, lemon peel, and a selection of fine spices. There are no artificial flavors or added sweeteners. To maintain the highest quality, additional flavors of juniper and lemon are macerated and blended with the distillate, achieving a full balance of the botanical experience.

“Now it REALLY is ‘Cold Gin time.’ If gin is your thing, then this is the one to bring. Like the song, this one’s a classic!” – Founding member of KISS, Paul Stanley.

As you would expect, KISS Cold Gin doesn’t just taste great; it looks incredible too! Impress your friends with the stylish bottle, including eye-catching silver and gold details, with all four band members metallically illustrated on each side of the Brooklyn Bridge. The main label features a gold disc and the iconic landmarks of New York City and the Manhattan Skyline, while the stunning art deco pattern behind the disc is based on the scales of The Demon’s boots. The label artwork is a stunning homage to KISSTORY and the band’s musical roots.

HOW TO BUY KISS COLD GIN:

KISS Cold Gin Bundle:

Launch Promotion: Buy the four bottle bundle to receive a complete set of four exclusive guitar picks, one of each design of The Starchild, The Demon, The Catman, and The Spaceman. Limited stocks apply.

KISS Cold Gin:

Launch promotion: Each purchase receives an exclusive guitar pick, design randomly allocated. Limited stocks apply.

KISS COLD GIN TASTING NOTES:

Nose – spicy with clear tones of juniper, a generous aroma and classic gin character

Palate – well balanced with clear character of juniper, citrus and herbs, lemon peel and angelica root

Finish – intensifies and grows in the mouth. Full bodied, clear and lasting character of juniper with a dry finish which is distinctively crisp and maintains an astringent character

ABOUT KISS:

KISS remains one of the most influential bands in the history of rock and roll after 45 years. KISS has earned more Gold Album Record Awards than any American band in the history of The Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) Gold and Platinum certifications with 26 KISS albums and four solo albums released simultaneously — a feat never before achieved by any band. To date, KISS has released 44 albums, with 14 achieving Platinum status and three albums reaching multi-platinum. KISS has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and their legacy continues to grow their fan base, generation after generation. KISS continues to build on the momentum recently generated by sold out tour dates, incredible media coverage and consistently phenomenal concert performances on their End of the Road world tour, which is scheduled to continue in 2021. For more information on the band’s activities and events, visit www.KissOnline.com.

