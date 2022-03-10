COLD Set To Embark on “Black Sunday” U.S Headlining Tour

Alt-rock trailblazers COLD are getting ready to head back out on the road! The band will embark on their “Black Sunday” Tour later this month. The 36-date trek kicks off on March 29th in Mechanicsburg, PA, and concludes in Warrendale, PA on May 15th. Joining Coldon this run is support from University Drive and Black Satellite. A complete list of dates can be found below.

COLD “Black Sunday” 2022 US Tour

wsg. University Drive & Black Satellite

March 29 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Company

March 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch

April 1 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

April 2 – Debonair, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

April 5 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Scandals Live!

April 6 – Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

April 7 – Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans

April 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

April 9 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

April 10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

April 12 – Paris, TX @ Buffalo Joe’s

April 13 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

April 14 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

April 15 – San Antonio @ Vibes Event Center

April 16 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

April 20 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock Live

April 21 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

April 22 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

April 24 – Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

April 26 – Denver, CO @ Herman’s Hideaway

April 27 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live

April 28 – Sioux City, IA @ The Marquee

April 29 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge

April 30 – Chippewa Falls WI @ Every Buddy’s Bar

May 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

May 4 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

May 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

May 6 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

May 7 – Bristol, TN @ Sidetracks

May 8 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

May 10 – Bowling Green, KY @ Capitol Arts Center

May 11 – Kent, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

May 13 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

May 14 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

May 15 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s

About COLD:

At the turn of the century, COLD unveiled the seminal 13 Ways To Bleed On Stage, which went Gold and yielded hits such as “Just Got Wicked”, “No One”, and “End of the World”. Their 2003 follow-up, Year of the Spider, marked their highest chart position, bowing at #3 on the Billboard Top 200, receiving a Gold certification, and spawning the smash “Stupid Girl” accompanied by Rivers Cuomo of Weezer. 2005’s A Different Kind of Pain illuminated melodic strides to the tune of 37,000-plus copies sold first-week and a Top 30 debut. Meanwhile, 2011’s Superfiction continued this streak, crashing the Top 10 of the Top Rock Albums Chart upon arrival and extending a growing legacy.

The past few years have been transformational for COLD – most notably with the successful 2019 release of their latest studio album, ‘The Things We Can’t Stop’. Enduring the challenges of the COVID pandemic, the band has managed to tour consistently over the last few years and will return to the road in North America in 2022.

