FRANZ FERDINAND Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Following the release of Hits to the Head, their triumphant 20-track greatest hits album, Franz Ferdinand have announced a North American tour. The U.S. leg, with dates from August to September, makes stops in Atlanta, New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles. It’s the beloved Scottish band’s first US tour since 2018. Artist Fan Pre-Sale begins on Wednesday, March 16 at 10am PST/1pm EST, local pre-sale begins Thursday, March 17 at 10am local time and general on-sale begins Friday, March 18 at 10am local time.

STREAM “HITS TO THE HEAD” HERE

Armed with an astute sense of what constitutes the “classic pop song” (famously proclaiming that they write music “to make girls dance to”) the music of Franz Ferdinand continues to resonate globally, and over the course of nearly two decades they’ve become, commercially and critically, one of the biggest UK bands in the world, selling over 10 million albums, 1.2 billion streams to date, 14 platinum albums, winning Brit, Ivor Novello + Mercury Prize awards, Grammy nominations and selling 6 million tickets for their incendiary live show worldwide.

Franz Ferdinand signed to Domino in May 2003 and released their first single, “Darts Of Pleasure” shortly after. Second single “Take Me Out” exploded onto the international stage, putting the band firmly on the global map and was a precursor to their eponymous debut album which went on to sell nearly four million copies worldwide.

Artistically always forging forward, their following albums, You Could Have It So Much Better (2005), Tonight: Franz Ferdinand (2009), Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action (2013) and Always Ascending (2018) all offered a new take on the Franz template and saw them work with some of the most pioneering producers around including Dan Carey, Joe Goddard and Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip, Todd Terje and Philippe Zdar.

FRANZ FERDINAND ALL TOUR DATES:

8/4: House of Blues – Dallas, TX

8/5: White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

8/6: Stubb’s – Austin, TX

8/8: Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

8/10: 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

8/11: 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

8/12: The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

8/13: Pier 17 – New York, NY

8/15: House of Blues – Boston, MA

8/16: M Telus – Montreal, QC

8/17: History – Toronto, ON

8/19: The Riv – Chicago, IL

8/20: The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

8/22: Ogden – Denver, CO

8/23: Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT

8/25: Showbox SODO – Seattle, WA

8/26: Orpheum – Vancouver, BC

8/27: Grand Lodge – Portland, OR

8/30: Fox Theatre – San Francisco, CA

9/1: The Shrine – Los Angeles, CA

INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.