RICK MONROE & THE HITMEN Give Foo Fighters Iconic Track A Country Rock Twist!

Rick Monroe & The Hitmen have released their second single, a re-imagined version of the Foo Fighters’ “Best of You”, with a country rock twist on March 18th. “Best of You” will be featured on their upcoming, but currently untitled album. Full of guitar driven twang and smooth vocal harmonies, Rick Monroe & The Hitmen bring their own sound in to help make the track truly unique. The band chose Brandon Britton for production on the song and it was mixed by award-winner, Billy Decker. “Best of You” is being released by The Label Group and INgrooves.

Rick Monroe, leader of The Hitmen, comments on being regularly mistaken for, and his resemblance to Foo Fighters mastermind Dave Grohl — “I remember being out on tour with Jägermeister and a kid came up to me and asked for my autograph. After handing it back to him, he turned to his friends and said, ‘It’s not him’! That experience has happened more times than I can count, and I thought it was finally time to acknowledge the resemblance, but at the same time show people how different we are musically by covering one of their songs.

Rick Monroe & The Hitmen, featuring Bobby Perkins on guitar, Alan Beeler on bass and banjo, and Jason Bohl on drums, have created their own unique mix for the “Best of You” and deliver a fresh sound and interpretation to the 2009 hit. Their attempt to do justice to such an iconic rock song isn’t Monroe’s first time challenging himself to blur the lines between two genres. In 2019 he released his version of “Ace of Spades” by Motorhead which gained wide acceptance and popularity among rock and country fans alike.

